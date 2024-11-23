Star Wars Revealed Leia's Last Message To Darth Vader - And It's Tragic

If the idea that Leia would just toss an object so filled with meaning like Darth Vader's helmet aside seems strange, it shouldn't. It's easy to see the parallels between this moment and Luke Skywalker throwing away his and his father's former lightsaber in "The Last Jedi," but the two scenes are truly nothing alike. In the case of Luke and his lightsaber, the former Jedi Knight had left his sworn duty to protect the galaxy behind and wanted nothing to do with either his weapon or saving the universe when Rey (Daisy Ridley) found him on Ahch-To. In Leia's case, her reaction is far more justified, and doesn't break anything we know about her character.

It's easy for fans to forget that Leia was actually tortured by Darth Vader in "A New Hope," but the princess likely never. Not only was Leia abused by the Empire, but she watched in horror as her father destroyed everything she fought for. More than that, Vader continually haunted Leia and her friends during the Galactic Civil War and took Han Solo (Harrison Ford) from her the very moment she confessed her love. It's no wonder Leia never changed her name to Skywalker. Vader's ruthlessness, anger, and overall disregard for anyone who got in his way wasn't something Leia could ignore, and while Luke should be applauded for seeing the man behind the mask, it makes sense that Leia couldn't bear to do the same.

Again, Leia eventually came to terms with her father's true self, Anakin Skywalker. In "The Rise of Skywalker," she's seen in an outfit reminiscent of Anakin's getup during "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." More to the point, she and Anakin are both heard alongside one another when Rey battles her own grandfather, Palpatine, at the very end of the film. From what we can tell, Leia eventually forgave her father; it just took her more time to get there.