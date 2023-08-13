Star Wars: Why Leia Didn't Change Her Name To Skywalker

Throw a stone in the "Star Wars" universe, and you're likely to hit a Skywalker somewhere. The prolific family saturates the galaxy from generation to generation. Even those not blood-related to the clan inevitably take on their identity, as Rey (Daisy Ridley) does at the end of "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker." Retreading old lore is common in the sci-fi series, save for arguably the most important one: Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher).

Just like her twin brother Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Leia remains iconic but for vastly different reasons. She doesn't rely on the superpowers of Jedi Knights but on her immovable ferocity. As the Princess of Alderaan and rebel of two wars, there is no one like her. This fact points to the reason why she did not take the given name of her father, Anakin (Hayden Christensen). Though she comes from prime Jedi stock, her identity is not tied to the infamous laser sword-wielder, but to her adoptive parents. Shown to have an unshakeable bond with her father, Bail (Jimmy Smits), it's no doubt why she proudly dons the name of Organa. However, her connection does not just have to do with her and her father's bond of politics, but the more subtle relationship with her mother, Breha.