Are Elizabeth And Zac From Love Island Still Together?

While many folks only started watching and enjoying "Love Island: USA" when it moved to Peacock in 2022, CBS is actually the network that aired the first three seasons of the popular reality series based on the original "Love Island" from the United Kingdom. (Don't worry; we figured out where to watch Love Island UK so you don't have to.) Season 1 of the show introduced fans to several fan-favorites, including Ray, who would later go on to star in "Love Island: Games," and the winning pair of the season: Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli.

Like many fan-favorite "Love Island" couples, Elizabeth and Zac coupled up on Day 1 and continued to choose each other at every recoupling ceremony from there on. Also, like many fan-favorite "Love Island" couples, unfortunately, Zac and Elizabeth broke up. While the pair only ended up staying together for a few months after "Love Island: USA" Season 1 finished filming, they have remained amicable but distant. What's more, both of them have been pursuing many other career opportunities and personal relationships since their break-up.