Are Elizabeth And Zac From Love Island Still Together?
While many folks only started watching and enjoying "Love Island: USA" when it moved to Peacock in 2022, CBS is actually the network that aired the first three seasons of the popular reality series based on the original "Love Island" from the United Kingdom. (Don't worry; we figured out where to watch Love Island UK so you don't have to.) Season 1 of the show introduced fans to several fan-favorites, including Ray, who would later go on to star in "Love Island: Games," and the winning pair of the season: Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli.
Like many fan-favorite "Love Island" couples, Elizabeth and Zac coupled up on Day 1 and continued to choose each other at every recoupling ceremony from there on. Also, like many fan-favorite "Love Island" couples, unfortunately, Zac and Elizabeth broke up. While the pair only ended up staying together for a few months after "Love Island: USA" Season 1 finished filming, they have remained amicable but distant. What's more, both of them have been pursuing many other career opportunities and personal relationships since their break-up.
Who are Love Island's Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli
Elizabeth Weber, 25 (now 30), and Zac Mirabelli, 23 (now 28), were both cast members of CBS's first season of "Love Island: USA," which is largely considered to be the best season produced so far. Elizabeth, an advertising executive from Michigan, was ultimately the individual winner of the whole show (of her and Zac, she was the one who picked the $100,000 envelope). A bubbly, attractive person, Weber stayed loyal and open throughout her time on the show, thus earning the audience's love and appreciation.
Chicagoan Zac Mirabelli was a grocery cashier when he joined Season 1 of "Love Island: USA" and had just recently graduated from Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois, where he played Division III college football. Zac was a playful, energetic contestant. When he asked Elizabeth to be his girlfriend on episode 10, he devised a scavenger hunt for her to follow before asking her the big, series-famed question.
Elizabeth and Zac had a whirlwind romance on Love Island
In episode 1, Elizabeth stepped forward to indicate her interest in Zac during the initial coupling. Zac, who was immediately interested in Elizabeth as well, ultimately chose to couple with her. After that, Zac and Elizabeth continued to choose each other at every following recoupling ceremony and were never chosen to couple by any other contestants, despite the introduction of many explosive Love Island bombshells throughout their time on the show.
They had one of the strongest relationships in the villa, and the most stable, with the two choosing to become boyfriend and girlfriend as early as the tenth episode. With such an early move toward exclusivity, it's no surprise that the two also confessed that they were in love with each other in the season finale. Thanks to their strong, endearing relationship, Zac and Elizabeth cruised through to the finals and ultimately won the whole show, choosing to split the $100,000 prize in the end.
Zac and Elizabeth broke up after Love Island - here's what happened
Unfortunately for their fans, Elizabeth and Zac's relationship didn't last. The season wrapped at the beginning of August 2019, and the two officially announced the end of their romantic connection in December of the same year. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Zac explained that the two of them had mutually decided to break up and were still on good terms. "We simply wanted different things and it wasn't fair to either of us to continue on a path that no longer served either of us or our differing interests," Zac elaborated.
Several months after their split announcement, Elizabeth posted a video to her Youtube channel where she addressed the breakup a little more in depth. Elizabeth explained that life outside the villa was a little more sobering than they realized it would be. "The minute we started experiencing, like, real-life problems and real-world situations that were happening, it was just a very hard adjustment on the both of us," she explained. While the former couple tried to salvage their relationship following the breakup, the COVID-19 pandemic ensured that reconciliation would be too difficult to achieve.
What have Zac and Elizabeth been up to after Love Island? Quite a lot
It's been over five years since "Love Island USA" Season 1 aired, and both Weber and Mirabelli have remained busy since then in both their professional and personal pursuits. Weber, who now lives in Venice, California, is a very successful Instagram influencer with over 257,000 followers. As a content creator on both Instagram and YouTube, Elizabeth focuses on fashion, beauty, and her own travels and lifestyle choices, with an emphasis on her love of dogs. She is also one of the hosts of a podcast called "After the Sun," which follows reality television and features interviews with reality stars. Elizabeth is also in a flourishing relationship with a new man, her boyfriend, Gianni, whom she regularly features on her social media accounts.
Based in New York, Zac has maintained much more privacy in his life than Elizabeth since their breakup. He is currently signed with Ford Models and has pursued a career in modeling for the past several years. With a theater degree from Aurora University, Zac is also looking to expand his work into acting. Unlike Elizabeth and many other former "Love Island USA" contestants, Zac has not pursued a career in content creation. While he has 159,000 followers on Instagram, he only has three posts on his account as of this writing.