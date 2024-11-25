Luke Skywalker & Yoda Kiss (And Have A Baby) In New Star Wars Trailer Made By AI

Yoda once said, "Do or do not. There is no try." In which case, a video of the Jedi making out with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) should be filed under "Absolutely not." It's just a shame no one told AI-enthusiast Abandoned Films, who released a faux trailer for a sci-fi romance called "Stranded on Dagobah." Taking from that pivotal swamp-based training session in "The Empire Strikes Back," the film posits this idea — what if teacher and student got a little bit closer than they did in the movie and decided to live out their lives together on the gunky, green spot in space?

While we're all for "Star Wars" being progressive (take that, toxic fandom), there's something about Master Yoda and young Luke Skywalker getting together that feels excessively icky and doesn't belong as part of Yoda's backstory. Also, by the end of the trailer, it's clear that the pointy-eared elf and the kid from Tatooine just wouldn't work out together.

With some steamy moments in the swamp together and the two seemingly having a child together, there's a lot on show in Abandoned Films' iteration of the romance we knew we never wanted. Understandably, the internet had a lot to say about what was on show, and of course, with every "nay," there were a few alarming "yays" that were all for the most powerful Jedi in the galaxy and the son of Darth Vader having a kid that looked more like a "Harry Potter" house elf than anything.