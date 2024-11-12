What If...? Season 3 Trailer Reveals The MCU's Newest Thor - And It's An X-Men Leader

A new trailer for Marvel Animation's "What If...?" just dropped, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to change forever. With the release of "Deadpool & Wolverine," the MCU has finally collided with the X-Men franchise after years of teasing. Now that Marvel's favorite mutants are finally on the table, anything is possible in the third and final season of this animated series, and the arrival of one character in particular is proof of that. That's right — just as the rumors suggested, X-Men leader Storm has officially arrived in the MCU, with this variant wielding Thor's trusted hammer, Mjolnir. If you weren't excited about Season 3 before, then this final tease likely changed your mind.

We don't see much of Storm (voiced once more by "X-Men '97" actor Alison Sealy-Smith) in the trailer. In fact, she doesn't even show up until the very end, after the "What If...?" title card drops. But what we do see — the mutant goddess channeling lightning through Mjolnir — is a dream come true for Marvel Comics fans everywhere. "I am Storm, the Goddess of Thunder," she chants before striking her tentacled opponent appearing from a rift in the fabric of the multiverse. If you watched the trailer and wondered why there were no distinct Thor (Chris Hemsworth) variants lurking around, this final sequence was the answer.

Given how great a job Marvel Animation just did with "X-Men '97," we have no reason to believe they won't handle Ororo Munroe (check out Storm's entire backstory here) with just as much care. Considering the distinct and thrilling Sealy-Smith is reprising her role, the character is in the safest of hands.