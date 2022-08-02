Writers Brian Herbert And Kevin J. Anderson Discuss The Enduring Legacy Of Dune - Exclusive Interview

That segues nicely into my next question. Looking back to "Dune Volume One," the graphic novel, how did you go about adapting the story and making it feel fresh within this new medium?

Herbert: I gave Kevin a detailed outline of the whole novel, but Kevin has more experience in comics and graphic novels. He knew what to pick out of my outline and what to pick out of "Dune" itself. Go ahead, Kevin, you need to get the core of it.

Anderson: We went straight to the novel, and we decided right from the beginning that this wasn't going to be "our interpretation" of "Dune." This was going to be Frank Herbert's novel, converted into a graphic novel, which meant the way he wrote it. Chapter 1is Chapter 1 and the scenes and the way he laid them out.

It gave us this great perspective on understanding how difficult the novel "Dune" is to convert into a visual medium. Many times, people have trouble with films, because there's so much information that needs to be conveyed before you can really get going in the story. We did it specifically the way Frank Herbert wrote it in the graphic novel.

One of the other real advantages that Abrams gave us is, unlike monthly comic books, [those] are hard and fast, 22 pages and then there's no flexibility in that. It's got to be 22 pages, and that's the way it goes. With the three-volume graphic novel from Abrams, they gave us a general [guideline to] try to fit it in with this many pages, but we were able to write it exactly the length that we needed to convey it in a graphic novel, which is a freedom that a lot of comics writers don't really get. We got to put in however many two-page spreads we wanted and giant panels with sandworms and the big desert landscapes. It turned out beautifully.

Herbert: It did, and that actually reflects some of the problems that Dad had. He didn't care about genre when he was writing back in the '50s. He wrote anything. He wrote mysteries, he wrote first-person accounts of going to Mexico. He wrote things that were any length. His agent told him, "You're not writing something that can be published in the existing marketplaces."

Here comes "Dune," which was a big door-stopper at the time. When novels were 50,000 words, here's a 200,000-word novel. It had to be published by Chilton, who was used to doing these huge auto repair books for Ramblers and things. Dad was not ... commercially in touch with what he needed to do, but he insisted that he had something with "Dune." He knew it, and my mother knew it, and he continued with it. I thank God he did.

There's so many authors, and there's one that I've heard of that's got millions of words unpublished, millions of words written. There's so many people that have written great things that never quite find the eye of someone in a powerful position. You wonder, "What is out there that we haven't seen?" Well, "Dune" could have been that. In fact, more than 20 publishers turned it down in New York and most of the East coast.

One of the editors said, "I may be making the mistake of my career in turning 'Dune' down, but I can't get through the first 100 pages without being confused and irritated." Kevin knew all that when he was setting up the priorities, and Abrams and everybody has done a wonderful job, the artist. Look at it. It's beautiful.

Anderson: We don't have the disadvantage either, that we're ... Frank Herbert was coming in cold. Nobody knew anything about Dune. By now, we hope the people who pick up the graphic novel are coming in, either having read the original novel itself, or they've seen the movie, and they want to see how the novel was laid out. We don't have to entice the audience as much. They're already on our side and they want to see the beautiful graphic novel.