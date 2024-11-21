What House Was Hagrid In Before Harry Potter?

According to Wizarding World — the official online encyclopedia that covers all things "Harry Potter" — Hagrid was in Gryffindor as a Hogwarts student, though this is never specifically specified in Joanne Rowling's original novel series. "Hagrid's Hogwarts house is never mentioned in the books, but, given his kindness, noble nature and bravery, it might not come as that much of a surprise that Hagrid was in Gryffindor," the website clarifies.

It does make sense, to be honest, that Hagrid is in Gryffindor, the house of the brave and bold Hogwarts students who often charge headfirst into dangerous situations without a second thought. (Harry, Ron, and Hermione are all Gryffindors as well.) Throughout the series, Hagrid shows a constant affection and affinity for seriously vicious magical creatures including but not limited to a baby dragon that nearly burns down his house, a freakish animal hybrid Hagrid probably breeds himself called the Blast-Ended Skrewt, and a hippogriff named Buckbeak (who, honestly, isn't actually that bad after all). This tendency to embrace dangerous creatures does end up getting Hagrid expelled from Hogwarts, though; after he raises Aragog the acromantula (a giant spider) within Hogwarts' walls and a student is killed by a mysterious force, he's framed for the crime by a young Tom Riddle (who becomes Voldemort).

Though Hagrid is allowed to stay on as the gamekeeper thanks to Albus Dumbledore (Richard Harris in the first two films and Michael Gambon for the remainder of the franchise), the shame of his expulsion from Hogwarts sticks with him ... even though Aragog never attacked any students in the first place.