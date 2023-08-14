Was Harry Potter's Hagrid A Death Eater? A Bonkers Reddit Theory Explained

"Harry Potter" is stocked chock full of characters who aren't quite what they seem. Severus Snape (Alan Rickman in the films) seems like a really mean teacher — and to be blunt, he is — but it also turns out he was working to keep Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) safe. Sirius Black, who's introduced in the third book and film (and played by Gary Oldman), is, at face value, a magical serial killer (and not in a fun way), but it turns out he was framed for murder by a rat-man. Rubeus Hagrid — played by the late Robbie Coltrane — seems pretty great at face value, though, as a gentle half-giant who immediately takes Harry under his wing when the Boy Who Lived discovers he's not just a wizard, but an incredibly famous one.

So why do some fans think Hagrid might have been a Death Eater working for Voldemort (played in the films by Ralph Fiennes)? One wildly popular fan theory posits that Hagrid, a father figure to Harry and one of the franchise's most beloved characters, pulled a reverse Snape and was a bad guy all along. There's even an entire Google doc laying out the theory on this Reddit thread, "Hagrid is a Death Eater."

Original poster u/Whoofph wrote in 2019, "I started a read-through of Harry Potter recently, and I was determined to pay close attention to Snape early on with interest to viewing his character through the lens of a double-agent. However, early on I noticed the strangest behavior coming from Hagrid instead which I had never noticed before. I started paying more attention to the actions, statements, and inconsistencies in Hagrid and realized almost every move taken somehow aided Voldemort."