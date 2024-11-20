Who Is Older: Mario Or Luigi? (It Might Not Be Who You Think)

Despite the canonical slight difference in Mario and Luigi's ages, a part of the fandom tends to picture Luigi as the older sibling, possibly due to his significantly greater height and more careful personality. Some have even figured out a way to make this vision reality thanks to the events of the "Luigi's Mansion" action horror game series, which sees the green-wearing brother as the central protagonist while Mario is trapped in a painting.

"In the 'Luigi's Mansion' games, Mario is trapped in a painting for the duration of 3 nights all together (perhaps longer, we don't know exactly when he was captured in 'Dark Moon')," Redditor u/Lank_Master theorized. "In a painting, you're essentially frozen. Can't move, can't talk (apart from the first game's painting), can't age. Mario was basically un ageing in a painting while Luigi was busy sucking up ghosts in a journey to save him, while most certainly overtaking Mario in age."

Of course, whether you buy into the theory of "Luigi's Mansion" making Luigi the physically older sibling, Mario's slightly earlier birth time nevertheless makes him the older of the pair, especially since the two don't really seem to visibly age, save for some design changes over the years. As such, Mario is the older brother and Luigi the younger one. Regardless, there's no question that the two remain one of pop culture's most iconic and formidable duos.