Ken Jeong On Starring In Charlie Day's Directorial Debut Fool's Paradise - Exclusive Interview

"Fool's Paradise" is an amazing buddy comedy, and it works so well because there's a real warmth between your character and Latte Pronto [played by Charlie Day]. How did you bring that relationship to life?

It's all Charlie Day. This is his baby, and I was fortunate enough to be along the ride. This is — and I don't say this lightly — in my film career, this is the best performance I've ever had, and it's all because of Charlie. He brought out this performance in me, this depth of emotion, that no one has ever done. Not only that, he expanded my character in the reshoots to be the emotional core, and it wasn't necessarily conceived as this emotional buddy comedy. I'm so inspired by what Charlie did.

While we're filming, he realized he could redo it, rewrite it, and then basically a few years later, we all reshot like 27 pages of [the film]. I've never seen anyone do that in live film in my life. You can do that on Pixar films, animated films. "Toy Story" was rewritten for a decade, but I've never seen anything live-action being done quite like this. This was a passion project through and through.

To me, the biggest reward is talking to you — we didn't know ["Fool's Paradise"] would ever be seen. We did it because we love the script and we love Charlie, and to be here talking to you about this blows my mind. It's moments like this that remind me why I wanted to quit my day job as a doctor and become an actor. That is the biggest high, to talk about something that you truly love, and who among us can say that? We do something that we truly love to do, and I really do.

This is all in honor of Charlie, and he deserves his flowers, because he wrote, directed, and stars in ["Fool's Paradise"]. Again, [he] teased a performance out of me that I didn't think I was capable of. There are literally moments in the movie while filming, me telling him, "I don't know if I can do more than this," and then he would push me. Look, I was a doctor, I'm a hardworking actor, I pride myself on my own work ethic, but he works harder. He's that good, and I've learned a lot from him. Working with him inspires me to do even better.