Ken Jeong Reveals One Of His Favorite Days Of Filming Ever - Exclusive

The cast of "Crazy Rich Asians" couldn't have predicted how big the movie would be — by September 2018, it made more money than any other rom-com in a decade. The cast was something special from the start. "We all hang, we have this WhatsApp chat group that's like 100 people. It's like 'Community' on steroids," Jeong once told Esquire. While the cast didn't know if it would become a national phenomenon, even while they were making the movie, they understood its significance. "I remember when we were filming it, we ... knew we were doing something special in the moment, [and] we had a feeling we were doing something special that will have an impact," Jeong revealed to us.

It's no plot twist of the century that one of Jeong's treasured professional memories also belongs to "Crazy Rich Asians." "I remember one of my favorite days of filming anything, ever, was being [on that set]," Jeong told us. "In that last scene, the whole cast, we were all in Singapore, and some of us are meeting for the first time. To have, in the last scene of the movie, all of us doing an overnight shoot on the rooftop was really one of the most beautiful experiences I've ever had as an actor."

Ken Jeong and "Community" co-star Joel McHale will duke it out over the correct way to eat nuts in their upcoming Planters Super Bowl ad. In the meantime, don't forget to chime into the debate on Twitter with #PlantersAllorOne to tell the world how you eat your nuts!