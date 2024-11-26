Was John Wayne's Last Movie Really Star Wars?

After being featured in countless Hollywood pictures since the 1920s, it wasn't until 1970 that the Duke won his first Oscar for his work as Rooster Cogburn in "True Grit" — one of the best films John Wayne ever made. The film was received with universal acclaim, and ushered the Western star into the final leg of his career. In the early 1970s, Wayne starred in iconic Westerns such as "Chisum," "Big Jake," "The Cowboys," and "Cahill U.S. Marshal." He made his first traditional sequel in 1975 with penultimate feature "Rooster Cogburn," reprising his "True Grit" role, and played his last starring role as J.B. Books in "The Shootist," the following year.

But the Duke had some off-screen health troubles that plagued him into the '70s. In 1964, Wayne was first diagnosed with lung cancer. Due to his history as a smoker, his left lung, along with multiple ribs, had to be removed, to which he replied, "I licked the Big C" (via CR Magazine). Unfortunately, that wasn't the end of the Duke's health struggles. About a decade later, two years after "The Shootist," he went under the knife for open-heart surgery in order to replace a valve. The next January, he learned that his battle with cancer wasn't through. It was discovered that Wayne had an advanced stage of stomach cancer, one that would ultimately prove fatal.

After one final public appearance at the Academy Awards that April, John Wayne died on June 11, 1979 due to complications from cancer. Two days before his death, Wayne's son Patrick asked his father if he wanted to call a priest to his bedside. "Yeah, I think that's a good idea," the Western star replied (via Our Sunday Visitor). It wasn't long before Wayne was baptized into the Church and received his last rites.