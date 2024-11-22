Where To Watch Jaws I - IV

To say that the original "Jaws" is still the best of the franchise, if not one of the greatest films ever made, is neither an overstatement or surprising for fans of the series to hear. Spielberg's clear direction, the tight script by Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb, and the spectacular performances by the three leads have set "Jaws" apart as a triumph of cinema. Unfortunately, that only means that the quality from then-on spirals downward, and eventually sinks altogether. Each sequel is worse than the last, and while "Jaws 2" received mixed reviews, it's not actually that bad of a movie. Most of the cast (minus Richard Dreyfuss and obviously Robert Shaw) returns for the sequel, though future "Supergirl" director Jeannot Szwarc took over from Spielberg.

Then there's "Jaws 3-D" (commonly called "Jaws 3") and "Jaws: The Revenge." Neither film cares much for the other, and both are a mess. In fact, "The Revenge" actively ignores the events of the third film, and acts as a direct sequel to "Jaws 2" instead. However, both fail to recapture the magic of the original film, and unlike the 1978 sequel, very few members from the original cast bothered to show up. While the original "Jaws" holds a 97% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the sequels fail to capture a fraction of that, with the fourth and final picture garnering a 2% Rotten Tomatoes score.