What Was The Disney Vault And Why Did Disney+ End It?

If you're a Disney-loving child of the 1980s, 1990s or 2000s, then you probably have clear memories of commercials for DVD, VHS and even theatrical re-releases of Disney films which mentioned the Disney Vault. This mystical, magical place was where the Walt Disney Company stored all of their films — and, very occasionally, let a few of them emerge every single year. A practice established to control the market when home media became a major part of the consumer landscape, it's caused as much frustration as it has joy for some fans.

Every year, the company would place movies back into theatres — usually to commemorate major anniversaries. Some of them, like "Snow White," "Alice in Wonderland" or "Peter Pan," were released on VHS or DVD and put on store shelves for a few weeks — but after a certain amount of time, the doors of the Disney Vault would swing closed, and those movies wouldn't be available anymore for a good long period of time. This often caused an artificial scarcity of certain movies, which would lave parents at their wits end trying to locate copies before they vanished.

Announcements about what was escaping from the Disney Vault used to be quite a big deal. But Disney+ has ended the program, cancelling the controversial vault program forever. Why is that, and how did fans try to circumvent those limited releases back in the day?