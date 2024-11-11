The Tragic True Life Story Of Married With Children Star Katey Sagal

From childhood, Katey Sagal was exposed to the entertainment industry thanks to her father, Boris Sagal, a director and writer, and mother, Sara Zwilling, a screenwriter. A passion for the screen was in Katey's blood, but the powers that be initially refused to believe that she was cut out for it.

"I was told years ago when my dad sent me to casting people that I would never work in television," she recounted at the ATX TV Festival (via Page Six) in 2016. "'You are not [the] TV type,' they said to me. 'You should go to New York, you should just be on the stage. You will never work in television.'"

Needless to say, Katey proved those who didn't believe in her wrong. Throughout the '70s and early '80s, she landed a number of smaller roles, including Jo Tucker on the Mary Tyler Moore-led sitcom "Mary." Then, in 1987, she officially became a household name with the premiere of "Married... with Children." Still, despite enjoying steady work ever since, Katey holds fast to the mindset of her early career, never assuming that any job is guaranteed. "It's never been easy for me," she said. "I know I've continued to work and I think it's super amazing that I've continued to work, but I'm always the one that has to prove to you that I can do it. It's just kind of been that way."