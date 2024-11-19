Why Michael Said No In The Deposition: The Office's Controversial Scene, Explained

"The Office" Season 4 is full of some of the best content the iconic NBC smash-hit comedy ever produced. Episodes like "Dinner Party" and Fun Run are among the best episodes of the entire show; Pam and Jim finally hook up early in the season and nearly get engaged by the end; and Ryan has his meteoric rise before flaming out and ending up behind bars.

But despite the string of top-notch entertainment, there are a few controversial and confusing moments here and there — including a Michael Scott scene in the episode "The Deposition." The Dunder Mifflin Scranton boss is caught between his vengeful girlfriend, Jan (Melora Hardin), and the top brass who are responsible for her recent termination from the company. Despite the natural pressure to side with his girlfriend, when push comes to shove, he sides with the latter, defending them against Jan's viscous, disparaging attacks. As the episode ends and Michael is asked if his company exhibits a pattern of disrespect toward its employees, he says, "Absolutely not," defending the organization and tanking Jan's case in the process.

The question is, why? Why is Michael willing to throw his girlfriend under the bus for his employer? The answer is complicated, but the sweet and simple version is that we simply don't know. Michael himself literally says, as the episode ends, "Why did I do it? I don't know." However, we do get a series of breadcrumbs throughout the episode that hint at the enigmatic boss's deeper motivations, starting with his next line: "You expect to get screwed by your company. You never expect to get screwed by your girlfriend." Let's dig into the details behind Michael's controversial call in "The Deposition" and what might have driven him to make it.