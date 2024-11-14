Why The Solar Opposites Cast Sounds So Familiar

When "Solar Opposites" landed in 2020, the show was led with the voice of its producer and co-creator, Justin Roiland, taking on the role of Korvo. Already a popular name thanks to his other hit show, "Rick and Morty," where he voiced the belching brainy scientist Rick Sanchez, Roiland's stint as both characters met an abrupt end in 2023. Following reports of domestic violence charges made against the star, Adult Swim let Roiland loose from "Rick and Morty," with Hulu following suit shortly after for both "Solar Opposites" and "Koala Man". Understandably, there was panic about the future of the shows, which was swiftly put to an end when it was reported that all would continue production without Roiland. It could be argued that "Solar Opposites" got one of the best deals, when the random but wonderfully brilliant choice of Dan Stevens was asked to step in to continue Korvo's story.

Earning critical acclaim for his performance in "The Guest" and on "Legion," Stevens had already applied his vocal talents for a variety of shows, including Apple TV+'s "Central Park" and Netflix's hit anthology series "Love, Death and Robots." When taking on the role of Korvo on "Solar Opposites," the changing of the guard was explained away in a matter of minutes, when Terry accidentally hits Korvo in the neck with a dart. The incident permanently alters Korvo's vocal chords, thereby making the shift from Roiland to Stevens.

