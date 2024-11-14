Why The Solar Opposites Cast Sounds So Familiar
In 2020, "Rick and Morty" fans got a similar dose of oddball animated sci-fi comedy courtesy of some former inhabitants of the Planet Schlorp. "Solar Opposites" follows a dysfunctional but happy couple named Korvo and Terry, who, along with their replicants Yumyulack and Jesse, and their Pupa (you can see it at the start, Korvo's the one holding the Pupa), flee their planet in search of new life only to crash land on Earth. Unfortunately, the little blue marble doesn't quite check Korvo's boxes for a worthy alternative. He hates it here. It's a horrible home and the people are stupid.
But just who are the talents breathing life into this squiggly-eyed band of aliens, and has the show gained an equal amount of star power elsewhere in its absolutely bonkers world? From the far reaches of space and the shady law enforcement agency operating there to the tiny world at war in Yumyulack and Jesse's room, you can honestly chuck a Pupa in any direction and you're guaranteed to hear some familiar voices. Here's a list of who's who next time you visit that quiet little house with a giant spaceship sticking out of it.
Dan Stevens replaced Justin Roiland as Korvo
When "Solar Opposites" landed in 2020, the show was led with the voice of its producer and co-creator, Justin Roiland, taking on the role of Korvo. Already a popular name thanks to his other hit show, "Rick and Morty," where he voiced the belching brainy scientist Rick Sanchez, Roiland's stint as both characters met an abrupt end in 2023. Following reports of domestic violence charges made against the star, Adult Swim let Roiland loose from "Rick and Morty," with Hulu following suit shortly after for both "Solar Opposites" and "Koala Man". Understandably, there was panic about the future of the shows, which was swiftly put to an end when it was reported that all would continue production without Roiland. It could be argued that "Solar Opposites" got one of the best deals, when the random but wonderfully brilliant choice of Dan Stevens was asked to step in to continue Korvo's story.
Earning critical acclaim for his performance in "The Guest" and on "Legion," Stevens had already applied his vocal talents for a variety of shows, including Apple TV+'s "Central Park" and Netflix's hit anthology series "Love, Death and Robots." When taking on the role of Korvo on "Solar Opposites," the changing of the guard was explained away in a matter of minutes, when Terry accidentally hits Korvo in the neck with a dart. The incident permanently alters Korvo's vocal chords, thereby making the shift from Roiland to Stevens.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Thomas Middleditch is Jerry
Balancing out the show's odd couple from outer space, Thomas Middleditch stepped into the recording booth as Korvac's better half that actually favors Earth, Jerry. Best known for his role on the hit HBO comedy series, "Silicon Valley," where he starred as Richard Hendricks, Middleditch has also stretched his vocal talents on other shows.
Prior to appearing on "Solar Opposites," Middleditch appeared on the animated series "Death Hacks," where he starred as a life coach named Adam, providing odd advice like keeping romance alive when you're dead and doing the best you can at haunting those who are still around. He provided some voices on "Big City Green" and portrayed the totally chill super-powered guinea pig Keith in "DC Super Pets."
By that point, "Solar Opposites" was into its 3rd season, and the star was so well accustomed to that world that he also provided his talent in "High On Life," a video game produced by Squanch Games and created by Justin Roiland.
Sean Giambrone is Yumyulack
Of all the voices that make their way in and out of "Solar Opposites," perhaps one of the most familiar is the youngest in the cast. For the chaotic and socially awkward offspring of Korvo, the show looked to hit sitcom series "The Goldbergs" to find the right voice for Yumyulack, and got it with Sean Giambrone. Bringing the same level of teen anxiety as he did for the live-action series, Giambrone is doing just as well here, trying to fit in with a human school and making sure it doesn't involve destroying the planet in the process.
As far as vocal work goes, Giambrone has kept busy since his turn on the sitcom series after "The Goldbergs" ended in 2023. Besides appearing on 63 episodes of "Solar Opposites," the young star also dared to walk with the dinosaurs on the Netflix series "Jurassic Park: Chaos Theory," where he played Ben Pincus. He also shrank down to take on the big name of Ant-Man on the kid-friendly superhero show "Spidey and his Amazing Friends," appearing on seven episodes of the series. Thankfully, given that "Solar Opposites" was renewed for a 6th season in July 2024, we can expect to hear more of Giambrone's unmistakable voice when the show returns.
Mary Mack is Jesse
Another family member that isn't that brokenhearted about landing on our lovely little rock is Jesse, voiced by Mary Mack, a comedian that had already accumulated a variety of voice work before joining the "Solar Opposites" family. Appearing on shows like, "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" and "Golan the Insatiable," Mack was surprised about how much of a contribution she'd make to Hulu's beloved animated hit show.
Speaking to Screen Rant about the success of the show and her place on it, Mack said, "You record each of these episodes, and you're like, 'Oh, I should have done this, this, and this. But I hope it all came across how they wanted it to come across.' But I never realized I was the main character of a show until after the show happened, after we recorded it. And I was like, 'Oh, wait a second. That was a lot of lines. I should have probably given them more takes.'"
That kind of annoyance comes from a place of absolute love for the job Mack has been gifted with by being part of a show that checks so many boxes. "It's so fun and ridiculous, and also heartwarming, that I'm just honored to have a part in it, and I'm honored that they know my personality, and they know where I'm from, and they don't make me hide it. They go with it, and I think that's really great writers and great bosses too."
Tiffany Haddish is AISHA
She might just be a floating intelligent orb parked on the roof, but AISHA is still family and is brought to life brilliantly by stand-up comedian and movie star Tiffany Haddish. Prior to her being the smartest self-aware entity in the room, Haddish voiced a variety of other shows and movies that are a little more family friendly. In "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," she voiced the DUPLO-made Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi. In the same year, she also starred as Daisy in "The Secret Life of Pets 2" and Debbie in "The Angry Birds Movie 2."
One of her most notable bits of voice work before helping activate AISHA was on Netflix's "Tuca and Bertie." The show was created by Lisa Hanawalt of "Bojack Horseman" and carries the same off-kilter adult themes and topics by way of anthropomorphic animals. Haddish voiced Tuca for the show's three seasons until it ended in 2022, two years after the arrival of "Solar Opposites." By Season 4, Haddish's character was hardwired in, even earning her own romance moment in Season 4, Episode 3 — "The Mobile AISHA Emitter," where she ends up in a loving relationship with a human man (Lamorne Morris of "New Girl" and "Fargo" fame).
Speaking about the decision to give AISHA more to work with, series producer Sydney Ryan told ComicBook.com, "AISHA is such a big part of the Solars' lives that it just made sense to involve her character more this season. Tiffany Haddish does an incredible and hilarious job of bringing her to life."
Christine Hendricks and Alfred Molina live inside The Wall
If you thought that the voices behind your favorite Solars were familiar, then some of the ones running through the colony embedded in Yumyulack and Jesse's wall will be mind-blowing. Thanks to their trusty shrink ray, neighborhood locals the replicants aren't fans of end up in the ant-colony-like abode that forms its own dystopian society on a micro scale.
One of the biggest characters in this little world is "Mad Men" star Christina Hendricks as Cherie, who is one of the heroic rebels that now lives within the deadly terrain that is the Backyard. Joining her in this new world is former foe and then caring ally the Duke, aka Ringo, voiced by Alfred Molina, who besides, being Otto Octavius in the Spider-Man films, has also done voice work on "Family Guy," "American Dad," and played DC villain Mr. Freeze on "Harley Quinn."
Besides these two legends, The Wall has also homed the likes of Rainn Wilson as former mouse milk farmer Steve, who was at the center of a "Solar Opposites" scene that brought fans to tears, and "This is Us" star Sterling K. Brown as one of Cherie's former allies who still might make a comeback after giving himself up to a swarm of mosquitoes. Good grief, this show is mad sometimes, isn't it?
The SilverCops enlist Kieran Culkin, Christopher Meloni, and Clancy Brown
When "Solar Opposites" isn't diverting attention to a world in a wall that's spilling outside, the show has introduced us to the world of the Silvercops. At the center of this story of crooked law enforcement is Dodge Supercharger (formerly the Solars' next door neighbor, Glen Kumstein), voiced by "Succession" star Kieran Culkin. It was a shocking but impressive casting addition to the show that Sydney Ryan was immensely grateful for. "He's super funny but he can also play pathetic if it calls for it and then switch to heartfelt. We've loved working with him, and it's been really great having him play a heel who is slowly learning how to be a hero ... possibly ... we shall see," he told ComicBook.com. "We are all big fans of his previous work and I think shooting him into space was a really fun choice by the writers."
During his time as a SilverCop and then GoldCop member, Dodge encounters LoneSun, voiced by "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" alumni Christopher Meloni, and eventually GoldCop member Cromus, voiced by Mr. Krabs and Lex Luthor himself, Clancy Brown. Other stars have also joined the fold of the SilverCops and often died horrific deaths, including "The Boys" star Jack Quaid, Daveed Diggs, and big bad of the Avatar movies, Stephen Lang.