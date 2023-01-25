Solar Opposites And Koala Man Have Also Cut Ties With Justin Roiland

In January 2023, it was reported that Justin Roiland, voice actor and co-creator of "Rick and Morty" and "Solar Opposites," had been arrested several years prior in connection to domestic violence (via NBC News). The news only came to the general public's attention in 2023 with a pending court hearing of April 27 set. Since this news came to light, various companies have distanced themselves from him.

First, Roiland stepped down from Squanch Games on January 16, the video game developer behind "Trover Saves the Universe" and 2022's "High on Life." While the fate of his most popular creation, "Rick and Morty," was up in the air for a while, Adult Swim released a statement on January 24 on Instagram clarifying that the company would no longer be affiliated with Roiland and that the animated sitcom would continue without him.

It would appear Hulu and 20th Television Animation have followed suit, dropping Roiland from his other animated projects, namely "Solar Opposites" and "Koala Man."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.