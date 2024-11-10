12 Reality Stars You Might Not Know Are Dead

Reality television is one of the few truly enduring genres of the last 30 years, rarely waning in popularity and only seeming to get increasingly more ubiquitous as time goes on. And to that end, the people who have become famous via their appearances in reality shows have become some of pop culture's biggest celebrities. In fact, a certain host of a certain NBC reality show even became a twice-elected president of the United States — and it's hard to get more famous than that.

But the genre can also have a negative effect on someone's celebrity status, as evidenced by the controversial reality TV moments that killed celebrities' careers. And the death of a reality show star often grabs the same amount of headlines as the passing of a major actor or musician, sometimes even more so. However, there are also times when a reality show star passes away without getting a lot of media attention.

In some cases, it's because the person has shifted to a more private life following their time on the reality show or shows that made them famous. Other times, it's just one of those things where the death occurred concurrently with some other major news story and the obituary got overshadowed. Both of those encompass some of the people on this list — as well as people whose deaths might come as a complete surprise to fans for various other reasons.