Morgan Spurlock, Director Of Controversial Super Size Me Documentary, Dead At 53

Morgan Spurlock, the director and subject of the controversial fast food documentary "Super Size Me" has died. The filmmaker died on Thursday May 23 in upstate New York due to complications with cancer. Spurlock was 53. His death was confirmed in a statement from his family. "It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan," wrote Craig Spurlock, the director's brother wrote. "Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. Today the world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him." Craig worked alongside his brother Morgan on several projects.

Spurlock became a cultural figure when he debuted "Super Size Me" to the masses in 2004. The documentary follows Spurlock's efforts to eat only McDonald's for 30 days, documenting how having only fast food would impact his health. The title of the film comes from Spurlock's most important rule: to "super-size" every meal if asked by a McDonald's worker. As the documentary wrapped up, Spurlock claimed to have gained 24.5 pounds.