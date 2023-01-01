Mike Judge's Office Space Inspired A $300,000 Copycat Theft

The 1999 film "Office Space," by "Beavis and Butt-Head" creator Mike Judge, inspired generations to get pissed off at their boss and do something about it. In an interview with Variety, the film's star, Ron Livingston, talked about all the people who have told him that the movie changed their life. "People come and tell me that the movie changed their life. It's like after seeing the movie, it gave them the confidence to get out of whatever it was they were doing that was making them miserable and move on to something else. I only hear from the people for whom that worked out, but hopefully, there's not too many that regret it." For the same article, Variety interviewed Judge, who insisted that he's never heard from anyone who quit their job because of the movie and ended up on welfare.

That isn't the only impact that the film has had on the real world. In an interview with Deadline, Judge said that one of his assistant directors once asked TGI Friday's why they no longer wear the multitude of buttons or "flair" depicted in the film, and the assistant director was informed that they got rid of them because of the movie. "So, maybe I made the world a better place," Judge said about the restaurant chain's decision.

It's one thing to quit your job or getting rid of the ridiculous buttons on your uniform, but one software engineer from Washington state let himself get a little too carried away with inspiration from the film, and it landed him in a lot of trouble.