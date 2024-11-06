Young Sheldon Easter Eggs You Missed In Georgie And Mandy Episode 3

"Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" has kept its close ties to its "Young Sheldon" roots, with many characters from the mothership series appearing in brief roles or cameos on the first few episodes. Episode 3, "Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change," has the highest number of callbacks yet, including a number of locales that will be quite familiar to "Young Sheldon" fans. It sees Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) cope with a long-held secret when they realize that Mandy has thousands of dollars in unpaid credit card debt. Georgie starts driving a tow truck and Mandy gets back into the waitressing game. It's another hint as to why the couple will break up in the future, but in the meantime, they hunker down to cope with the issue. Georgie hits the roof when he learns that Mandy's biggest charge is related to her ex-boyfriend's ER visit. He seeks the guy out to redress the issue, and the boyfriend responds to Georgie's demand for the money by robbing a bank.

Amidst that plot's cacophony are a series of Easter eggs that serve as nods to "Young Sheldon." What were they? Let's take a look at those pertinent callbacks, quick references, and other nods to the show's connection to its predecessor.