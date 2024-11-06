Young Sheldon Easter Eggs You Missed In Georgie And Mandy Episode 3
"Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" has kept its close ties to its "Young Sheldon" roots, with many characters from the mothership series appearing in brief roles or cameos on the first few episodes. Episode 3, "Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change," has the highest number of callbacks yet, including a number of locales that will be quite familiar to "Young Sheldon" fans. It sees Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) cope with a long-held secret when they realize that Mandy has thousands of dollars in unpaid credit card debt. Georgie starts driving a tow truck and Mandy gets back into the waitressing game. It's another hint as to why the couple will break up in the future, but in the meantime, they hunker down to cope with the issue. Georgie hits the roof when he learns that Mandy's biggest charge is related to her ex-boyfriend's ER visit. He seeks the guy out to redress the issue, and the boyfriend responds to Georgie's demand for the money by robbing a bank.
Amidst that plot's cacophony are a series of Easter eggs that serve as nods to "Young Sheldon." What were they? Let's take a look at those pertinent callbacks, quick references, and other nods to the show's connection to its predecessor.
Mandy takes up waitressing at a very familiar locale
When Mandy chooses to go back to waitressing, she takes up her old job at the Bluebell Diner, slinging hash and waiting tables. This is where she worked during "Young Sheldon" before CeCe was born. Mandy is a good enough waitress to be invited back to strap her apron on, and she was a reliable employee there while also holding down a job at Video Village.
"Young Sheldon" fans get to know the place pretty fairly well, as Georgie tracks her down to talk about her pregnancy there numerous times. They often hash out the details of their romance at the establishment. The Coopers also nosh at the Bluebell a few times, as does Mandy's family. It looks like that tradition might continue on "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" if Mandy keeps her second job at the Bluebell.
Georgie and Mandy's dinner date takes them to a familiar haunt
Before things go south, Georgie and Mandy dine at La Puerta Roja Cantina, a fancy Mexican restaurant where the romantic vibes are just right ... for awhile. Georgie's plan to use his very first credit card to pay the meal off goes well — but unfortunately, he learns soon afterward all about Mandy's enormous credit debt. For fans of "Young Sheldon," this should be a particularly familiar locale, as it's the first place where Georgie and Mandy have a date. That happens during Season 5's "A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth."
The couple hasn't been back to this old haunt since the fateful night they conceived CeCe, which may explain why the locale's a special occasion place for them. Though considering how things go for them after the meal, it's no wonder that they don't hang out down there often.
Officer Gilroy is back
The final treat comes in the form of the cop who breaks up the bank robbery Mandy's ex is involved in. That's Officer Gilroy (Rebecca Metz), the woman who busted up Meemaw's (Annie Potts) illegal gambling parlor all the way back on "Young Sheldon" Season 7 during "A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet" and "An Ankle Monitor and a Big Plastic Crap House."
Metz is perhaps best known for playing Tressa on "Better Things," though she's also Melinda on "Shameless," and Jenna on "Coop and Cami Ask the World." Other notable roles include Yolanda on "AJ and the Queen," and Nurse Pam on "Life By Ella." It looks like she's going to pop up now and again on "Georgie and Mandy," further cementing the continuity between the two sitcoms, hopefully avoiding plot holes. And fans of the Big Bang Theory universe wouldn't have it any other way.
