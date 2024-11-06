The Frasier Reunion That Almost Made Kelsey Grammer Cry

Happy reunions tend to bring on the waterworks, and Kelsey Grammer admitted he got a little misty over Frasier Crane's KACL reunion during Season 2 of the "Frasier" revival. The season's eighth episode — which brings Frasier and his family back to Seattle to celebrate the radio station's anniversary — sees him visit old haunts and bump into old friends. The main lesson he pulls from the experience? Nothing stays the same. Not even Lou (Rory O'Malley), the man whose life he ruined with his poorly-applied advice, whom he finds himself talking down from a very high ledge during the show.

Although Season 2, Episode 8 was also touching due to the tributes to two key figures from the original show, there was another aspect of the episode that surprised Grammer by making him a bit emotional. "When I did sit down in the chair and say, you know, 'Hello, Seattle. This is Dr. Frasier Crane. I'm listening'... that got me," he told TVLine. But Grammer went on to admit that while his colleagues were moved and impressed by the experience of revisiting the "Frasier" set as it once stood, he was too grounded in reality to give in to the folderol.