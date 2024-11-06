The Frasier Reunion That Almost Made Kelsey Grammer Cry
Happy reunions tend to bring on the waterworks, and Kelsey Grammer admitted he got a little misty over Frasier Crane's KACL reunion during Season 2 of the "Frasier" revival. The season's eighth episode — which brings Frasier and his family back to Seattle to celebrate the radio station's anniversary — sees him visit old haunts and bump into old friends. The main lesson he pulls from the experience? Nothing stays the same. Not even Lou (Rory O'Malley), the man whose life he ruined with his poorly-applied advice, whom he finds himself talking down from a very high ledge during the show.
Although Season 2, Episode 8 was also touching due to the tributes to two key figures from the original show, there was another aspect of the episode that surprised Grammer by making him a bit emotional. "When I did sit down in the chair and say, you know, 'Hello, Seattle. This is Dr. Frasier Crane. I'm listening'... that got me," he told TVLine. But Grammer went on to admit that while his colleagues were moved and impressed by the experience of revisiting the "Frasier" set as it once stood, he was too grounded in reality to give in to the folderol.
Kelsey Grammer admitted that he wasn't as emotional as his co-stars over his Seattle revisitation
Kelsey Grammer reports that he didn't have the emotional reaction that most of his colleagues had to seeing famous sets like the KCLA and Café Nervosa reconstructed.
"I was just like, 'Yeah, it's a set. What's the problem?' So many people coming up going, 'Oh my God, to see this place again...' I'm like, 'It's not the same place! It's a set!" he said to TVLine.
While Grammer may have not been very moved by the sight of those old haunts, Frasier Crane is — and the character's return home has an even more important building block for the show's major relationships because, per what "Frasier" reboot executive producer Chris Harris told TVLine, Frasier is hoping that Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) will come to understand why he made the choice so many years ago to live in Seattle instead of staying in Boston.
Incidentally, those sets were not reconstructed from old plans and blueprints that were lying around in NBC's files but actually came from the set designers watching the sitcom closely and replicating what they witnessed. Now that's dedication to the craft.