How Many Robins Are There & Which One Is Batman's Best Sidekick?

He might be the world's greatest detective, but as much as he refuses to admit it, sometimes Batman needs a hand keeping the streets of Gotham City clean. Admittedly, using a child to help in his battle against crime might be something to frown upon (especially given that some have literally died while on duty), but a nest full of Robins have made their mark as one-half of the Dynamic Duo, even going it alone outside the shadow of the Bat — to be specific, there have been five so far.

But while many have donned the red-and-yellow combo that still seems nowhere near as effective compared to a partner dressed all in black, every Robin has brought something drastically different to the table. Carelessness, daring bravado, or perhaps wielding a level of aggression that even the Dark Knight himself doesn't have, both Boy and Girl Wonders over the years have lived very different lives and applied drastically opposing tactics in their time as short-caped sidekicks.

With that said, only one can spread their wings as the best of the bunch and stand tall as the undeniably top Robin. To decide that, we'll have to go back to Batman's early days when he first brought a kid into the Batcave and let him play around with gadgets that required adult supervision.