5 Superheroes Who Destroyed Batman In A Fight

Farcical as it might seem sometimes, on a team composed of a super-powered Kryptonian, a warrior princess, and a space cop that uses a special lantern as the energy source for the universe's most powerful weapon, somehow it's the guy dressed like a bat who's just as, if not more intimidating than all of them. And why not? After all, in addition to taking down bad guys stronger than him, Batman has also defeated plenty of his fellow superheroes over the years.

Trained by the League of Shadows and a master of targeting his foes' weaknesses, Gotham's top vigilante has shown time and again that he can hold his own against any godlike threat that comes knocking. That being said, there have been times where the Caped Crusader has gone up against his teammates or other DC Comics superheroes when the fight has absolutely not gone his way. No genius bit of prep time or carefully utilized bat-shaped gadget won the day; instead, Batman was handed his bat-lunch, making it an early night for the Dark Knight.

Such is the danger of a superhero with no superpowers being hit with a fantastical dose of reality. But just how bad have the Bat beatings been during his time as one of DC's premiere heroes? Who among DC's company of crime fighters didn't see eye-to-eye with Bruce Wayne's alter-ego and have to knock him on his butt, and what were the repercussions of these altercations? Well, here are a select few occasions when that happened, and that iconic cowl was just barely enough to hide Bruce Wayne's embarrassment at being absolutely schooled.