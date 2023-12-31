Nightwing's Butt: How DC Fans Became Obsessed With Dick Grayson's Greatest Asset

The following article contains topics of comically framed sexual objectification

Selina Kyle isn't the only "Batman" character attracting a crowd of looky-loos, and while brazen gawking extends to almost every female-presenting figure in the Dark Knight's rogue gallery, it's Dick Grayson whose unofficial status as one of DC's sexiest heroes might surprise most casual fans. Long gone are his days wearing Robin's red tunic and green Spanx — he cast those aside when he changed his moniker. Bruce Wayne's first sidekick is all grown up and goes by Nightwing now, and his costume is permanently seared into the internet's collective memory. There's no boob window, no hint of thigh; just a perfect view of the professional gymnast's perfect butt. Hilariously, it's no more on display than the backside of any superhero who happens to wear a spandex onesie. But it's how Dick carries himself that draws attention to his greatest asset.

Speaking of drawing attention, a comic panel illustrated by Nicola Scott for Gail Simone's "Secret Six" arc is often credited as the origin of DC fans' obsession with Dick's dump truck. It's not the first time that Nightwing was seen from behind but it is considered the first time that he's posed in the same way that most female-presenting figures are — that is to say, with his butt and chest visible in the same shot. It's not ideal for the poor guy's spinal cord, but it's the kind of flexibility that wins over the, uh, hearts of enthusiastic readers. The funny thing? The scene the panel appears in is deeply serious, violent even, but sexy art has sexy consequences, and now Nightwing's butt is arguably his defining feature.