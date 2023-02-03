Netflix Renews That '90s Show For Season 2 (& What That Teaches Us About Refreshing Old Franchises)

Netflix is known for canceling great shows. So, whenever a new one comes along that captures people's hearts and imaginations, our automatic reaction is to brace ourselves for the worst possible news. For now, though, "That '90s Show" won't be one of the streamer's many casualties.

Set in 1995, "That '90s Show" chronicles the lives of a new group of teenagers as they hang out in the Forman's basement during summer break. The gang is made up of Leia (Callie Haverda), Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), Ozzie (Reyn Doi), Nikki (Sam Morelos), and Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan). However, the series also brings back most of the original cast members from the parent series, "That '70s Show," including Red (Kurtwood Smith), Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), Eric (Topher Grace), and Donna (Laura Prepon).

The fan response to "That '90s Show" Season 1 was positive, as evidenced by its 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Furthermore, it seems that Netflix executives are happy with the show's numbers and audience engagement.