A 3rd Rock From The Sun Revival Might Be Next After That '90s Show

Bonnie and Terry Turner know full well how much goes into reviving a beloved old sitcom. According to an exclusive interview in Variety, the creators of "That '70s Show" were very much against the idea of bringing back their famed nostalgic creation. Only after persistent pestering and a substantial amount of lockdown pondering did they finally agree to a story for "That '90s Show," the long-awaited return to Point Place.

Of course, sitcom resurrections are all the rage these days, as seen with "Fuller House" and "The Conners," to name a few. All of this is enough to reasonably pose the question of whether some of the Turners' other hit properties might be ripe for a relaunch. And with that line of questioning, the most immediate offering would appear to be "3rd Rock from the Sun." After all, the series ran for six seasons on NBC and has maintained a cult following.

That said, its final episode ended on, admittedly, a very dark note. So, there's that. Even so, it's not out of the question that fans would want to see the story of these four wacky aliens trying their best to integrate into the human world. In fact, Variety reporter Michael Schneider asked the Turners directly about it.