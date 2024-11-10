AI Reveals What Superheroes Look Like When They Get Older

What happens when superheroes become senior citizens? The same thing that happens to most other people — at least, that's the case if you ask AI content generator midjourney.man, who has shared what some of Marvel's and DC's most famous good guys might look like when they become older.

The short AI clip starts by introducing a stocky, gray-bearded Superman whose frayed costume has seen better days, as has Batman, who's next in line. The Dark Knight's iconic cowl is intact, and his expression is as stern as ever, but the ravages of time have not been kind, and he looks a good deal older and more frail than his Kryptonian crime-fighting colleague. We also see another version of an aged Batman who looks far larger and angrier.

For the Marvel Comics representatives of the "elderly hero" genre, midjourney.man has interestingly chosen two heroes who age very differently from baseline humans. As a result, they look comparatively fresh. The slow-aging Wolverine looks like a slightly more grizzled version of the character fans have known for decades, while the functionally immortal Hulk looks more or less like you'd expect him to, save for a few extra wrinkles and pronounced jowls. Of course, considering that the whole concept is showing what these characters look like when they get older, this approach makes sense for both.