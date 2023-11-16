What If...? Season 2's Bearded Hulk Could Mean Something Terrible

With the Marvel Multiverse becoming more fleshed out, the anthology series "What If...?" becomes all the more intriguing. The first season established variations of classic heroes audiences know from the movies, and "What If...?" Season 2, which is set to debut on December 22 on Disney+, looks to up the ante. The trailer for "What If...?" Season 2 features ample variants, including a version of Hulk that may have some comic book readers nervous.

In a brief moment, a bearded Hulk turns around and yells while in an ominous red light. It's hard to determine what segment he may be part of, but this version of the hero is often affiliated with Maestro in the comics. Maestro is an alternate version of Hulk who goes insane following a nuclear war and becomes a tyrannical dictator over a population unsubtly known as Dystopia.

Given what some of the episodes look to feature, such as Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) fighting the Hydra Stomper (Josh Keaton), it's hard to envision when Maestro would come into play. An episode could also include simply a passing reference to the character without focusing on Maestro's misdeeds too much. He's a fairly dark villain and one the Marvel Cinematic Universe may not be too eager to adapt fully. That's assuming this Hulk is, in fact, Maestro and not someone else.