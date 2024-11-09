Where Did Pauley Perrette Disappear To After NCIS?
Pauley Perrette is well known by crime procedural fans for her role as Abby Sciuto in the long-running CBS series "NCIS." For 15 years the former actress portrayed the forensic scientist. Abby is considered goth, but her manner of dressing contradicts with her upbeat personality and enthusiasm for her work. Perrette left "NCIS" in 2018 after appearing in over 350 episodes across the first 15 seasons of the series.
While Perrette was never the same after "NCIS," it wasn't her last time on television. Though she considers her acting retirement as starting when she left the show, she took on another series on CBS before officially closing that door. She may have disappeared from our screens, but Perrette has kept busy, from supporting different local and national causes, experiencing a major medical event, stepping behind the camera, and trying to live the most authentic life she can. Here is what Pauley Perrette has been up to since "NCIS."
She appeared in another CBS series
While many know Pauley Perrette as Abby, she did continue to act after she left the crime series, and her new show was a big change from "NCIS." Also on CBS, "Broke" is a sitcom following estranged sisters back in each other's lives when one of their husband's loses their trust fund, landing them in a difficult financial situation. Perrette plays Jackie Dixon, the single mother who lets her sister Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) and her husband Javier (Jaime Camil) move in with her and her son Sammy (Antonio Raul Corbo).
The series only lasted one season of 13 episodes. Critics were kinder to the series than audiences, based on the Rotten Tomatoes scores. Critics gave it a 67%, whereas audiences gave it a rotten score of 33%. Unfortunately, the network debuted eight new comedies that season, and according to TVLine, "Broke" ranked second to last in key metrics, leading to its cancellation.
When the announcement came to light in May 2020, the actress took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her thoughts on her final acting project. "This show restored my faith in people, in this industry. SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast & crew Best people I've EVER worked with. Healed me. Changed me. Made me whole. So Blessed," she wrote, accompanied by a video. She commented again two months later on the impact "Broke" had on her. "Actually I retired after NCIS but BROKE was important, beautiful. I did my last dance & am proud of it! Everyone that knows me knew I was retiring right after. I'm proud of my work. I love you guys! I AM FREE!!! (To be the tiny little simple human I am!)," the former actress posted on X.
She closed her bakery
Donna Bell's Bake Shop, named after Pauley Perrett's late mother Donna Bell, opened in April 2011. The former actress started the bakery alongside her friends Darren Greenblatt, who co-owned it with her, and Matthew Sandusky, who was the main baker. According to the store's website, it focused on making "all-natural Southern baked goods and savories," constantly trying new recipes that were inspired by Perrett's mother.
The COVID-19 pandemic was hard on the bakery, causing them to close in December 2020. Though located in Manhattan, the lack of tourists and walking traffic greatly impacted their business. Holiday shipping did help, but ultimately the shop closed the weekend of Christmas, breaking the news on their Facebook page. "We are closing this weekend, for good. If anyone is around the neighborhood, stop by the shop and pick a few things up. Everything freezes well," the post reads as they thank their followers for their support and wish them a Merry Christmas.
The magic of the bakery lives on in a cookbook written by Perrette, Greenblatt, and Sandusky that was published in 2015. "Donna Bell's Bake Shop: Recipes and Stories of Family, Friends, and Food" features the recipes used in the shop and photographs of the trio and Donna Bell, giving fans a way to make their favorite treats from the shop and see the woman it was named after.
Her father died
In 2021, Pauley Perrette's life was impacted again by the COVID-19 pandemic. After closing her bakery due to the loss of business during the pandemic, her father died of the disease in January. She took to X to remember her father's death on the one year anniversary.
"One year ago my beloved dad [died] of #Covid," Perrette wrote. "There were no Vaccines then [just] exhausted health care workers, dead bodies all over [and me saying] goodbye [on] a nurse's cell phone." The text has several line breaks, almost like it was written as a poem. Included in the tweet were four photos of the actress with her father. Fans of Perrette were quick to reply to the post, offering support and sympathy.
She continues to post about her father on her social media platforms, remembering him on his birthday. In 2022, she shared a photo of his military burial flag and dog tags on her Instagram, simply captioning the photo with the phrase "Happy Birthday Daddy." In 2023, she posted a variety of photos with her dad on Instagram, from Perrette's childhood to adulthood, and a photo of his grave marker. She stated how she misses her father "every day" three times in the caption.
She had a stroke
2021 continued to be a difficult year for Pauley Perrette. After the death of her father that January, the former actress experienced a stroke in September. She opened up about her stroke a year later on social media. "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive [stroke]," Perrette shared to X on September 2, 2022. In a video attached to the post, she shares how tough the last two years have been, but that she's "still here." Perrette mentions other ways she has had to "cheat death," like from a bad reaction to hair dye and as a domestic violence survivor, a tragic similarity she has with her "NCIS" character. "I feel good," she continued in the video. "I'm still here and I'm so grateful and thank you."
In 2023, Perrette opened up again about her stroke, presenting it in a new light. On Instagram, she called September 2 her "Re-Birthday." "[Today] is my 2nd Re-Birthday! 2 years ago today I had a massive stroke. 2 years ago today I survived," she wrote. Included on the post is a drawing of the former actress surrounded by a heart.
Her cousin died
Just days after sharing that she experienced a stroke in 2021, Pauley Perrette took to social media to share the loss of someone important to her. On September 11, 2022, the former actress posted on X in remembrance of her cousin, a firefighter, who died earlier that year. She previously posted about his death in March 2022, where she acknowledged the deaths of her father and uncle as well. Her cousin Wayne died on March 18, 2022, just two days before the first tweet.
"I just lost my Asst Fire Chief dad, my Fire Chief Uncle & my [Sergeant] Cousin Wayne. All AMAZING #firemen My CousinWayne: My twin, My friend, My EVERYTHING," Perrette wrote. Included in the tweet are photographs of her cousin next to fire trucks, his September 11 memorial tattoo, and a photo of her with him. In 2023, she posted another photo of his tattoo on Instagram, further remembering her cousin. "My firefighter Cousin Wayne, (my cousin, my brother, my best friend) spent everyday after 9/11 in homage to the 343 #firefighters we lost on that awful day. [He] just went to heaven and is within them now," she said. In a tweet on X, she shared a video, describing how her cousin was her person and sharing how they spent time together when he'd come to Los Angeles to visit.
She voices her support for the LGBTQIA+ community
Pauley Perrette spends her time supporting and promoting causes important to her. One of those is helping the LGBTQIA+ community, especially in her local area. The former actress regularly posts about her involvement with the Los Angeles LGBT Center. She speaks at their events, sharing a clip from her speaking about the closet available at the center, and how it may be the first time individuals get to wear clothes that match how they seem themselves. Perrette was even a part of a telethon to raise money for the center in 2021.
Perrette also shows her support on a national level, working with NOH8 Campaign to promote fundraisers that support the LGBTQIA+ community. The former actress has also posted showing her support on Spirit Day, an annual day on the third Thursday in October for the LGBTQIA+ community, wearing purple or rainbow clothing.
She brings LGBTQIA+ organizations into her church to give talks. In August 2023, Perrette posted that APLA Health, an organization that provides healthcare and resources to those with HIV and the LGBTQIA+ community in Los Angeles, came to speak at her church. Based on the photo, the APLA Health representatives spoke on inclusion efforts and equity, among other topics, to the congregation.
She directed a short documentary
While Pauley Perrette has put her days on screen behind her, she moved behind the camera when she directed the short documentary "Red Ribbons of Love." The film documents the 30 year history of the red ribbons on the tower of the Hollywood United Methodist Church, originally launched during the height of the AIDS crisis. "Red Ribbons of Love" includes interviews with different people in the community, including members of the clergy, and historic clips to show how the church decided to put up the red ribbon and how the sociopolitical climate impacted their decision.
The documentary premiered at the Hollywood United Methodist Church on December 3, 2023. Perrette did interviews on several local stations in Los Angeles to promote the film, highlighting the importance of the story behind the red ribbon and what it represents. Her hope was to share the history with those who may not know why the red ribbon is displayed every year on the church's bell tower. "Red Ribbons of Love" is available to watch in full on the Hollywood United Methodist Church YouTube page.
She supports her local community
Pauley Perrette regularly supports her local community, often sharing the ways she and others can help out in Los Angeles. She is a long-time supporter of the Los Angeles Zoo. She posts often about attending events at the zoo and benefits to support it, including allowing herself to be auctioned off to raise money for the zoo. During the 2023 benefit, participants could bid on a casual dinner with the former actress and NSYNC band member Lance Bass.
In addition to supporting the Los Angeles Zoo, she is also a big supporter of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Perrette has posted tributes to the fallen firefighters of the September 11 attacks most years on its anniversary, sharing her cousin's memorial tattoo for the firefighters that died during the rescue efforts. On March 27, 2024, a day she now calls Donation Day, she posted about how much donations to firehouses help, encouraging her followers to support firefighters in their areas. She has also helped film PSAs for the Los Angeles Fire Department, asking others to join the campaign on X in 2021. Perrette planted an heirloom rose plant called firefighter in memory of her father, uncle, and cousin, who were all firefighters, in the summer of 2023.
She has volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House of Los Angeles to support families with children diagnosed with cancer. Volunteers at Ronald McDonald Houses typically cook meals or perform other household tasks. Perrette has also lent a hand to Project Angel Food, a non-profit organization that provides healthy meals for those in need. In the photo she posted on Instagram, there is an image of her wearing wings on the van used to distribute food.
She stands up for social causes she believes in
In addition to showing her support for her local area and the LGBTQIA+ community, Pauley Perrette uses her social media platforms to discuss other causes important to her. These include encouraging people to get out and vote, advocating for peace worldwide, and trying to bring attention to the importance of ADA guidelines.
Perrette has worked with NOH8 Campaign for over a decade on a variety of campaigns. In 2024, she appeared in a video and photo campaign advocating for equality and peace around the world. The photographs feature the former actress in white with the organization's logo on her cheek and a piece of duct tape covering her mouth. In a post on her Instagram, she shared photos from her work with NOH8 over the years, including speaking at a pride event in 2015 and wearing a dress with their logo to an event.
To show her support for NBA player Brittney Griner, who was in prison in Russia for 239 days before the United States was able to secure her release, Perrette shared photos in a "Free Brittney Griner" shirt on her Instagram and X accounts. She's also highlighted injustice as a whole by posting a video of her writing out a quote on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Instagram and by showing off painted nails in support of Ukraine in 2022 on X.
She shares her love for her rescue dogs
Pauley Perrette also feels strongly about rescue pets. She has three rescue dogs — Rosie, Bug, and Grace — who she calls the "Notorious RBG" on Instagram. Her passion for rescue animals led her to work with the Amanda Foundation, an animal shelter in the Los Angeles area that not only provides care for lost and abandoned animals, but uses the proceeds from their full-service veterinary clinic to fund their work.
Perrette regularly shares videos and photos of her dogs, including everything from her and the dogs cuddling to them barking at a gardener. Rosie is featured in most posts and can be seen on Perrette's Cameo, often called "Rescue Dog Rosie" on her social media. "They save my life every day," the former actress wrote on X in 2022, highlighting what her dogs mean to her.
In addition to posting about her own rescue dogs and encouraging her followers to adopt, she makes her feelings about the perception of rescue dogs known. In July 2022, she took to X to share her frustration about a Wayfair advertisement that showed a rescue dog destroying furniture. "HOW DARE YOU! SHAME," she wrote in response, upset that they were being used to sell furniture by showing them in a negative light.
She continues to be her authentic self
Pauley Perrette is continuing to be her authentic self since she left "NCIS," though she isn't planning to return to our screens. In an interview with HELLO! in October 2024, she shared her views on acting and if she would ever return to the industry.
"I'm not ungrateful for the benefits that it gave to me," she said in the interview. "But I'm a different person now and I want to be here for it — the good and the bad and the painful. I want to be me all the time, and it takes a good amount of courage for me to say that to myself but it's authentically how I feel." She continued, reinforcing that while acting "was a great escape" during a time in her life, it's not something she's looking for right now. "For me, going back to being an actor would be taking away from this life of true authenticity that I'm living 100% of the time," she told HELLO!
Perrette's social media showcases how she is living authentically. It includes spending time with her rescue dogs, tending to her garden, attending concerts at local venues, and focusing on the causes she believes in. She regularly posts videos talking about her life, her thoughts, and things she wants to share with her audience.