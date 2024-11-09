Where Did Pauley Perrette Disappear To After NCIS?

While many know Pauley Perrette as Abby, she did continue to act after she left the crime series, and her new show was a big change from "NCIS." Also on CBS, "Broke" is a sitcom following estranged sisters back in each other's lives when one of their husband's loses their trust fund, landing them in a difficult financial situation. Perrette plays Jackie Dixon, the single mother who lets her sister Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) and her husband Javier (Jaime Camil) move in with her and her son Sammy (Antonio Raul Corbo).

The series only lasted one season of 13 episodes. Critics were kinder to the series than audiences, based on the Rotten Tomatoes scores. Critics gave it a 67%, whereas audiences gave it a rotten score of 33%. Unfortunately, the network debuted eight new comedies that season, and according to TVLine, "Broke" ranked second to last in key metrics, leading to its cancellation.

When the announcement came to light in May 2020, the actress took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her thoughts on her final acting project. "This show restored my faith in people, in this industry. SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast & crew Best people I've EVER worked with. Healed me. Changed me. Made me whole. So Blessed," she wrote, accompanied by a video. She commented again two months later on the impact "Broke" had on her. "Actually I retired after NCIS but BROKE was important, beautiful. I did my last dance & am proud of it! Everyone that knows me knew I was retiring right after. I'm proud of my work. I love you guys! I AM FREE!!! (To be the tiny little simple human I am!)," the former actress posted on X.