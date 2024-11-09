The Best Marvel Movie Drinking Games For Your Next MCU Watch Party

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become an instrumental part of the pop cultural landscape since "Iron Man" premiered in 2008. During these years, the films have changed the game when it comes to developing an interconnected movie-verse, and developed their own language while doing so. These days, they're so recognizable that even if you're not a superhero fan, it's borderline impossible to glance at a MCU project and not immediately recognize it as one.

Overall, the franchise is filled with endless interconnected references, in-jokes, Easter eggs, and borderline memes, all of which lend themselves very well toward drinking game purposes. Next time you're planning a MCU marathon with your friends and a couple of drinks, here's a fun way to celebrate the occasion with a drinking game. To make the game easier for your eyes (not to mention liver), we've broken the game into several parts, each section themed after a complete phase of the shared universe — with rules for the "Avengers" film series and the Disney+ shows thrown in for good measure. Have a blast, and remember to drink responsibly!