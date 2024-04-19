Why Robert Downey Jr. Refused To Says His Original Iron Man Lines

Robert Downey Jr. may have won his first Oscar, and his Hollywood legacy may be set in stone, but that doesn't mean the man is easy to work with. On the contrary, he has a bit of a reputation for acting outside of the lines—and dragging his costars with him on an endless smorgasbord of bunny trails and improvisational moments. In a recent lengthy interview by Esquire, RDJ's MCU co-star, Gwyneth Paltrow, was even quoted saying that his erratic unwillingness to say his original lines eventually meant she stopped bothering to learn hers, too.

"There would be this process," Paltrow said, "of [director] Jon Favreau and Robert and I going into Jon's trailer in the morning and Robert being like, 'I'm not f****** saying these lines' and throwing them out. And then live improv-ing either in the trailer or on the set. I think in order for something to feel alive for Robert, it has to feel fresh, and he makes it fresh by making it feel like it was just invented. So many of those famous lines were written ten minutes before we said them."

Paltrow isn't alone in her opinion. The real-life Mr. Stark has left a slew of similar stories and opinions in his wake over the years, right up to his recent crowning success in "Oppenheimer."