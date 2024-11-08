How Rich Are The Bridgertons & Would They Be Considered Wealthy Today?

They live a life of privilege, they're fabulously wealthy, but they're also very close. The Bridgerton siblings are in Queen Charlotte's (Golda Rosheuvel) circle and they can afford long days of leisure and long nights at extravagent balls — but how rich are they, really? While their exact net worth is a mystery, one definitely doesn't need Lady Whistledown to parse out the truth. The show doesn't explain how much the estate is worth — but we do learn how much minor characters make, and from there we can calculate our way up to an actual total of dollars and cents that make sense to modern day eyes.

But there are many more pertinent questions that need to be asked first. Who are these dazzling siblings of the ton? Were they based on a real clan of society elites? And how much are they and their family worth in modern terms? Prepare your mallets and clear out the greenhouse; the answers may surprise you.