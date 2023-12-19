Do You Need To Watch Bridgerton Before Queen Charlotte?

To turn a phrase that would make Lady Whistledown chortle, the answer as to whether you need to watch "Bridgerton" in order to follow along with its blockbuster spin-off is, not necessarily, but it would help.

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is a prequel to the "Bridgerton" series that takes place in a combined flash-forward and flashback from "Bridgerton's" Season 1 starting point in 1813. The main thrust of "Queen Charlotte" covers the events of 1761, when Charlotte (India Amarteifio) is betrothed to and marries King George III (Corey Mylchreest). Aside from explaining how the very fecund twosome got together, the show also gives us flash-forwards to 1817, a few years after the second season of "Bridgerton," when England is plunged into a succession crisis due to the death of Princess Charlotte of Wales. In spite of this hopscotch treatment of history, and while both series share characters — Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) herself; Agatha; Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh); and Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) — the events of "Queen Charlotte" have little impact upon the events of "Bridgerton." Thus, it can be watched at any point after or before either season of the mothership series.

Yet, if you want a deeper understanding of Charlotte's behavior and the choices she makes in public policy during the first show — especially when, during Season 2 of "Bridgerton," she covers for Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Edwina Sharma's (Charithra Chandran) choice to break their engagement — you might want to start your rewatch or embark upon the series with "Queen Charlotte." It's not necessary, but it helps the show make more sense. And if you do watch the show in this order, a detail regarding the backstory of a main "Bridgerton" character will leap out at you.