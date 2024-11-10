What Car Does Han Drive In The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift
The world of "Fast and Furious" is full of cool dudes (and also absolute idiots), but no one in the movies is cooler than Sung Kang's Han. First introduced to the billion-dollar franchise in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," Han actually debuted in the 2002 film "Better Luck Tomorrow," which follows a group of Asian American teenagers who unintentionally get caught up in a series of crimes. In that film, Han is the enigmatic older cousin, complete with the obligatory retro Mustang and pack of smokes.
While "Better Luck Tomorrow" has never been a part of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, director Justin Lin took over the street racing series with "Tokyo Drift" in 2006 and brought Kang back to reprise the character in spirit. And even though Han dies midway through that movie, he was so popular that subsequent films were set prior to its events, allowing Han to return again and again.
Han's "Fast and Furious" timeline is more than a little confusing, especially after he comes back from the dead in "F9: The Fast Saga." But for many, his role in "Tokyo Drift" will always be his most beloved, largely due to the iconic black and orange sports car he drives in it — a pristine 1997 Mazda RX-7. And while Han has gone on to drive plenty of other gorgeous cars over the course of the series, none have truly usurped his initial ride.
Han drives a 1997 Mazda RX-7 in Tokyo Drift
Han's 1997 Mazda RX-7 in "Tokyo Drift" is an example of the car's third generation, also known as the RX-7 FD. But while this version is certainly the most memorable in the franchise, it's not the first one driven by a "Fast and Furious" protagonist. Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) drives a red RX-7 FD in the original film, though it naturally gets lost in the shadow of his much more legendary 1970 Dodge Charger R/T.
For "Tokyo Drift," the production team sought out a more distinctive model and ultimately settled on a custom RX-7 that had actually been built years before. The car was assembled by Japanese aftermarket modification company VeilSide, which used it as a promotion model at car shows. Visiting members of the "Tokyo Drift" team came across the car while doing research for the movie and ended up buying it.
While the many stunt clones built for the film's action scenes were less extravagant, the "hero car" model of Han's RX-7 actually had a lot of real performance mods going on under the hood due to its origins, as well as a VeilSide Fortune body kit. According to Craig Lieberman, who worked as a technical advisor on the early "Fast and Furious" films, the specific mods included an HKS turbocharger system, Andrew Racing Evolution V wheels, titanium exhaust, and larger upgraded brakes, among other additions. While the car was red before being purchased from VeilSide, it was repainted orange for the film.
How much would Han's Tokyo Drift car cost today?
If you're interested in getting behind the wheel of something close to Han's "Tokyo Drift" RX-7, it's totally feasible. The cars have remained popular in tuner culture, and there are lots of them available out there in good shape, even in 2024. Depending on mileage, trim level, overall maintenance state, and other factors, you can probably expect to pay somewhere between $31,000 and $41,000 for a used 1997 model. But of course, if you want to really go the extra mile and turn it into a closer replica of the movie car, it will cost you a lot more.
The Veilside RX-7 Fortune body kit is still listed on the company's website, which advertises a price of 2,700,000 yen, or a little over $17,600. Performance mods will add another major chunk of change to the overall number, depending on how far you want to go. There's also the issue of maintenance, which can be a tricky proposition when it comes to the unique rotary engines that power RX-7 FDs. Your mileage may vary on how much getting an actual 1997 RX-7 makes sense, but there's no denying the allure of the finished product.
Is Han's Tokyo Drift car better than his other Fast and Furious rides?
After "Tokyo Drift," it took Han a while to get another signature car. However, that's not to say that he doesn't drive some cool ones along the way. His rides in "Fast and Furious," "Fast Five," and "Fast and Furious 6" include an old Chevy C-Series truck, a 2011 Subaru WRX STI, a couple of different late-model Dodge Chargers, and a 2010 BMW E60 M5. His most iconic car across those three films might be the 2010 Lexus LFA he drives in the epilogue of "Fast Five" (arguably the best "Fast and Furious" movie), both because it's a gorgeous car and because he races it at high speed while simultaneously making out with his copilot, Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot). You have to respect the game.
After being resurrected from his apparent death in "Tokyo Drift," Han has gotten some more distinct cars again in "F9" and "Fast X." The former film puts him behind the wheel of a 2020 Toyota Supra, which bears a black and orange color scheme nearly identical to the one on his "Tokyo Drift" RX-7. In "Fast X," Han turns back the clock by stepping behind the wheel of a 1974 Alfa Romeo GTV, which once again carries the signature black and orange look, this time with racing stripes.
Out of the bunch, Han's original Mazda RX-7 still stands tall. It's telling that his next two most memorable cars to date have both been homages to the VeilSide FD.
What is the fastest car in Fast and the Furious series?
While Han has driven a few of the best cars in the "Fast and Furious" movies, his rides only comprise a small percentage of the full franchise garage. Classics like Dom's Charger and Brian's Supra from the first film will always hold places of honor, alongside the Nissan Skyline GT-R and Suki's S2000 from "2 Fast 2 Furious," the "Driftstang" Mustang Fastback from "Tokyo Drift," the Dodge Charger Daytona from "Fast and Furious 6," the Lykan Hypersport that Brian and Dom jump between skyscrapers in "Furious 7," and, of course, Han's RX-7.
Other notable rides from across the series include the orange (of course) Lamborghini Murciélago from "The Fate of the Furious," the twin Koenigseggs purchased by Tej and Roman at the end of "Fast Five," and the 1970 Ford Escort MK I that Brian drives in "Fast and Furious 6."
The fastest car in the series with a real-world confirmed top speed is the 2011 Bugatti Veyron that Roman drives in "Furious 7." That car would clock in at either 257 or 268 mph, depending on which version of the car was actually used — a question on which there's been some debate. That said, the custom Plymouth GTX that Dom drives in "The Fate of the Furious," which is referred to off-handedly as having 5,000 horsepower, is likely faster. Of course, the real fastest vehicle in the franchise is the Pontiac Fiero from "F9: The Fast Saga," which gets sent to space after having a rocket booster strapped to the top of it. But we're only talking about the fastest cars here, not the fastest starships.