What Car Does Han Drive In The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift

The world of "Fast and Furious" is full of cool dudes (and also absolute idiots), but no one in the movies is cooler than Sung Kang's Han. First introduced to the billion-dollar franchise in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," Han actually debuted in the 2002 film "Better Luck Tomorrow," which follows a group of Asian American teenagers who unintentionally get caught up in a series of crimes. In that film, Han is the enigmatic older cousin, complete with the obligatory retro Mustang and pack of smokes.

While "Better Luck Tomorrow" has never been a part of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, director Justin Lin took over the street racing series with "Tokyo Drift" in 2006 and brought Kang back to reprise the character in spirit. And even though Han dies midway through that movie, he was so popular that subsequent films were set prior to its events, allowing Han to return again and again.

Han's "Fast and Furious" timeline is more than a little confusing, especially after he comes back from the dead in "F9: The Fast Saga." But for many, his role in "Tokyo Drift" will always be his most beloved, largely due to the iconic black and orange sports car he drives in it — a pristine 1997 Mazda RX-7. And while Han has gone on to drive plenty of other gorgeous cars over the course of the series, none have truly usurped his initial ride.