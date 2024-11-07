The Top 12 Daredevil Costumes Ranked Worst To Best

Matt Murdock serves as the protector of Hell's Kitchen, New York, both as a defense attorney and the vigilante known as Daredevil. As a member of the legal fraternity and someone who took the oath, it would be frowned upon for Matt to go around the city using his signature billy club to beat up evildoers, so he conceals his true identity through a costume. However, like most superheroes, the Man Without Fear has been through some attire changes since his debut in 1964 — sometimes due to the nature of the adaptation or a specific era being renowned for its bonkers tendencies.

Look at the 2003 "Daredevil" film as an example. What's up with that skintight costume? How is a hero meant to be agile when they're wrapped in all that constricting leather? On some level, Ben Affleck's "Daredevil 2" being canceled was a blessing for the actor, because there's no way that costume was comfortable. And that isn't even the worst Daredevil costume. There have been some really terrible ones over the years, but for every stinker, there's a great costume that really captures the spirit of the character. For this list, we're ranking Daredevil's top costumes (and by top costumes, we mean the ones that are particularly well-known, whether that's for how good or bad they are) from worst to best based on practicality, authenticity, and suitability for the story they appear in.