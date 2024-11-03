Why You Rarely Hear From Jaden Smith Anymore

Jaden Smith is an actor, a singer, a fashion icon, an entrepreneur, and more. Like other child actors who shared the screen with their parents, Smith first got into the acting business because of his father, Will Smith. Their movie "The Pursuit of Happyness" helped ignite the young Smith's career in 2006, but oddly enough, the next movie they did together, 2013's "After Earth," completely changed the course of Smith's life again. Now he's a former child star that Hollywood wants nothing to do with, but that's only helping him to work even harder.

Smith has taken on a handful of roles in TV shows and movies since 2013, but he's largely put acting on the backburner. If you only knew him through his dad, you might have lost track of Smith over the past decade. But he's actually been busy with so many different projects that it's hard to follow. Smith is opening businesses, starting new relationships, crafting Grammy-worthy music, and making waves in the world of fashion. As much as Smith's family has been in the headlines since 2013, Smith himself has managed, to a degree, to fly under the radar. If you weren't already a fan, you will be once you find out why you've rarely heard from Jaden Smith since he started shifting away from acting.