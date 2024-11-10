Where Was Jeepers Creepers Filmed? Every Real-Life Location Revealed

But what is "Jeepers Creepers"? Well, it's one of the freakiest creature features out there. The original film follows brother and sister Derry (Justin Long) and Trish Jenner (Gina Philips) as they drive through the country on their way home from spring break. As they travel across miles of farmland, the Jenner siblings realize that they're being followed by a mysterious truck shortly before it nearly runs them off the road. As they drive by the abandoned church that serves as the creature's home, it notices them and gives chase more. From here until the end of the film, the Creeper sets his sights on the Jenners, pursuing them relentlessly until he catches his prey.

Along the way, the Jenners find others who try to aid them in escaping the creature's grasp, namely Jezelle Gay Hartman (Patricia Belcher), a psychic who knows the truth about the killer monster. She warns the siblings that one of them will suffer a deadly fate when they hear the old 1930s jazz tune, "Jeepers Creepers." You may have forgotten exactly what happened in "Jeepers Creepers," but revisiting this scene will surely make your skin crawl.

The original film, which was directed by Victor Salva, spawned a trilogy of Creeper-centric horrors, all of which take place within the same week of the creature's murder spree. They have to, after all, as the Creeper only comes out to play once every 23 years (which doesn't bode well for us...). A reboot, titled "Jeepers Creepers: Reborn," was released in 2022, though none of the creative team from the original trilogy returned, prompting many fans to deem it nothing more than a cheap knock-off.