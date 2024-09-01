The Jeepers Creepers Monster's True Identity, Explained

"Every twenty-third spring for twenty-three days, it gets to eat" is how the world was introduced to the Creeper chowing down on teenagers in 2001's "Jeepers Creepers," starring Justin Long and Gina Phillips. Now earning enough notoriety to be in the same conversation as the likes of Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Michael Myers, the dude in a trench coat that looks like he wears a facehugger as a ponytail has spawned three films since his debut. It's in print, not at the box office, however, where the monster's lore has expanded even further, revealing just how old he might be and that, at some point in time, he was actually idolized for his appetite.

While there might be some believe that the Creeper was inspired by a real-life murderer along with theories that suggest the demon isn't the first movie's big villain after all, it's in the pages of Dark Horse Comics' "Jeepers Creepers: Trail of the Beast" that we learn the titular terror has been hunting humanity for centuries. While never given an official age, author Marc Andreyko and artist Kewber Baal tell a story that shows glimpses into the Creeper's past, revealing that he was once idolized by the Aztecs as their serpent god, Quetzecoatl, and was offered up living sacrifices during his 23-day chowdown sessions. His horrifying spot in history didn't stop there either; just like Pennywise the Clown, the Creeper wreaked havoc and sated his appetite between his ancient past and when he was introduced to audiences.