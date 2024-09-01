The Jeepers Creepers Monster's True Identity, Explained
"Every twenty-third spring for twenty-three days, it gets to eat" is how the world was introduced to the Creeper chowing down on teenagers in 2001's "Jeepers Creepers," starring Justin Long and Gina Phillips. Now earning enough notoriety to be in the same conversation as the likes of Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Michael Myers, the dude in a trench coat that looks like he wears a facehugger as a ponytail has spawned three films since his debut. It's in print, not at the box office, however, where the monster's lore has expanded even further, revealing just how old he might be and that, at some point in time, he was actually idolized for his appetite.
While there might be some believe that the Creeper was inspired by a real-life murderer along with theories that suggest the demon isn't the first movie's big villain after all, it's in the pages of Dark Horse Comics' "Jeepers Creepers: Trail of the Beast" that we learn the titular terror has been hunting humanity for centuries. While never given an official age, author Marc Andreyko and artist Kewber Baal tell a story that shows glimpses into the Creeper's past, revealing that he was once idolized by the Aztecs as their serpent god, Quetzecoatl, and was offered up living sacrifices during his 23-day chowdown sessions. His horrifying spot in history didn't stop there either; just like Pennywise the Clown, the Creeper wreaked havoc and sated his appetite between his ancient past and when he was introduced to audiences.
The Creeper's trail of death was historic in more ways than one
In addition to the Aztecs bowing down to this bloodthirsty creature, it's revealed in the comic book prequel that the Creeper was perceived as a force to be feared by the Cherokee Nation as well. Referred to as Uktena, also known as a Horned Serpent, the Creeper was respected and feared. He was also kept under control by methods similar to those used by the Aztecs, who fed the monster body parts to keep him content. A full Creeper is a happy Creeper, apparently.
Andreyko and Baal's tale shows us that the Creeper was also apparently responsible for the disappearance of the Roanoke Colony, a real-life group of settlers led by Sir Walter Raleigh that touched down in North America and eventually became known as the Lost Colony. Up to 121 colonists vanished without a trace, and this story alludes to the Creeper being behind their vanishing. Additionally, the book also reveals that, with the help of some creative historical tweaking, the Creeper was responsible for the Centralia mine fire in Pennsylvania that has been burning since 1962. Perceived as a god by some and a monster by others, this human-devouring demon has cast an interesting shadow on mankind over the years — let's just hope we don't see him again for another 23, right?
