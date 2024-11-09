Where Alien: Romulus Really Fits On The Timeline - Is It A Sequel Or A Prequel?

Like "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," the connective tissue of the perfect organism is at its thinnest in binding "Alien: Romulus" to the core story of Ellen Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) battle against the xenomorph lifeforms. Fede Álvarez's film follows Rain (Cailee Spaeny), an off-world worker who lives with Andy (David Jonsson), an android programmed by her late father to look after Rain but regularly malfunctions while trying to maintain his prime directive to "do what's best for Rain." That solution comes in the form of a potential ticket off-world that would get Rain out of her low-level job that just got a year's extension she didn't even ask for. In order to make the journey, though, she and her band of buddies must board a ship circling the planet she currently lives on, obtain fuel for cryo chambers and use it to make a lengthy venture to pastures new.

Unfortunately, Rain and her team are unaware that this ship they plan on ripping off has some other inhabitants aboard, bred from a horror that occurred years before. From there, it's a fight for Rain to find a way off Romulus and Remus without a severe chest infection. That's an issue that becomes even more difficult when Andy gets reprogrammed with a new directive that is all for the good of the company, thanks to the android Rook (brought to life via that questionable "Alien: Romulus" cameo we need to talk about), whose orders would continue to be made throughout the Alien franchise.