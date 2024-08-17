It's Time For Us To Talk About That Alien: Romulus Cameo

Contains spoilers for "Alien: Romulus"

Judging by the chest-burstingly good reviews, it's clear director Fede Álvarez's "Alien: Romulus" has proved to be worthy of its spot in the "Alien" movie saga. However, even with tension that's as tight as a facehugger's grip and the gut-churning horror that comes with it, there's one major plot point and surprise appearance of a legendary "Alien" cast member that will turn your stomach more than any xenomorph could.

Upon sneaking aboard Remus to get the gear they need, Rain (Cailee Spaeny) and crew come across Rook, a decimated Hyperdyne Systems 120-A/2 android that's fallen victim to whatever chaos erupted before our heroes arrived. Die-hard fans need only see the blue button down uniform and white undershirt to know that this is the same model as the treacherous Ash (Ian Holm), the android that tried to kill Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and return the cargo to "the company" in the original 1979 film.

While understandable to a point, the inclusion of this duplicitous crew member (they always were a bit twitchy) creates a minefield that Álvarez dares to tread through. And since Holm died in 2020, it leads to yet another deep fake of a deceased actor. In this instance, it's not as bad as some might make it out to be, but it's not good, either. "Romulus," as great as it is, echoes the same issues as another franchise from not very long ago, in a galaxy this franchise should stay far, far away from, as well as one of the biggest comic book movie bombs in history.