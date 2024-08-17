Alien: Romulus Breeds A Great Villain From The Most Hated Alien Movies

Contains spoilers for "Alien: Romulus"

Just like a xenomorph, Fede Álvarez's "Alien: Romulus" has managed to brilliantly store itself away in between the cracks of the "Alien" saga by not only telling an awesome story but honoring the franchise as a whole. All of it. For every obvious wink and nod to the film that started it all, there're also the small details that only die-hard fans of every chapter will notice. What might be Álvarez's greatest achievement in his chest-bursting love letter, however, is the way he makes the best out of the bad things in two of the least popular and divisive "Alien" movies: "Alien: Resurrection" and "Prometheus."

While your X (formerly Twitter) feed might have seen a splurge of revisionists backing the fourth and fifth films in the "Alien" franchise, Rotten Tomatoes scores from both critics and audiences confirm that, historically speaking, these weren't exactly considered to be classic chapters in the history of the xenomorph. What a wonderful bit of DNA splicing on Álvarez's part then that his Offspring (as it's so unsettlingly referred to in the credits) appears in the final act and resembles the iconic beasties (for better or worse) from both of those films.

Brought to life courtesy of the big screen debut of Robert Bobroczkyi, the Offspring has the height and facial features of the Engineers, the alien know-it-alls that sent the Prometheus for the answers to the meaning of life in Ridley Scott's prequel. But it also harkens back to a much maligned horror in what, at one point, was nearly the final nail in the acid-soaked coffin of the "Alien" universe.