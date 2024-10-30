Juror #2 Review: Clint Eastwood's New Legal Thriller Impresses

The film follows Julian Kemp (Nicholas Hoult), a recovering alcoholic and journalist whose wife Ally (Zoey Deutch) is in the final stretch of a high risk pregnancy. But that predicament isn't enough to save him from jury duty, where he must sit in on a local murder case. The unsavory James Sythe (Gabriel Basso) is on trial for the murder of his girlfriend, who was found dead in a creek not far from the bar in which they had a very public fight. But as the details unfold, Julian recognizes the bar, the couple, and the night in question. It was a night where he almost relapsed and hit what he thought was a deer on the way home. Knowing what he has done, Julian must walk a fine line. He's stuck trying to clear James' name so he doesn't go to prison for a crime he did not commit, without steering the deliberations far enough for anyone to realize his own culpability.

There's a strong supporting cast filling out the margins around Julian's morality crisis. Chris Messina and Toni Collette play James' public defender and a prosecutor running for D.A., respectively. The two litigators are split: one thinks his client is really innocent and the other is more focused on running a campaign to see this case as anything more than part of that larger goal. J.K. Simmons is another juror who happens to be a retired detective and tries to solve the mystery outside the jury room. Kiefer Sutherland makes the most out of his role as Julian's sponsor, a lawyer who suggests he refrain from turning himself in, as no one will believe he didn't actually relapse the night of the murder.

While the courtroom drama and the mystery surrounding exactly what happened that night is the main attraction, Clint Eastwood is really making a fascinating morality out of the kind of movie that would have been a big hit in the early to mid '90s. It was a bygone era where audiences would accept what would often amount to a pretty solid episode of "Law & Order" plot-wise but was meatier in dramatic heft, glitzier in star power, and had the benefit of the kind of visual fidelity television used to not be able to afford.

Eastwood and cinematographer Yves Bélanger don't employ anything too flashy behind the camera, but there's a reliably effective approach to the staging and the compositions. As we get subtly differing "Rashomon"-esque accounts from witnesses on the stand, the variations in tone and shrewd editing keep the pace brisk, but leave room to sit with the performers. Measuring their perspectives and trying to parse innocence and guilt, it becomes clear that the brass tacks of a universal truth are less important than the stories we tell ourselves. Justice may simply be the line we each draw in our individual sectors of sand to justify seeing ourselves as the hero, whether or not alternate vantage points paint us in a villainous light.