Trap Review: Shyamalan's Thriller Is Unhinged & Unsettling (But Slightly Uneven)

M. Night Shyamalan is back, and baby, is he back. It's turning out to be a year of the Shyamalans, in fact, between the release of Ishana Night Shyamalan's divisive horror film "The Watchers," and Saleka Shyamalan starring as pop star Lady Raven in her father's "Trap." What can we say? We're here for it. "Trap" is an interesting exercise for M. Night as a filmmaker, because in many ways it's the master of the twist ending utilizing the ultimate anti-twist.

There's a version of this film — likely one made by Shyamalan himself — where we get through three-quarters of the movie before we learn who the Butcher is. But here, Shyamalan undercuts his own instincts and tells us within the first five minutes, creating a much more interesting film in the process. Although it falls apart slightly in the third act (a treat the director is unfortunately unable to shake here), a tense narrative and unsettling performance from Josh Hartnett makes "Trap" a delightful late summer thriller.

On the surface, Cooper (Hartnett) is just a devoted dad, taking his teenage daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to see her favorite musical artist Lady Raven, who occupies a Taylor Swift-esque space in the in-universe pop culture of "Trap." He's doing all the classic dad movies, between embarrassing his daughter and being utterly bemused by the frantic teens that surround him. But then we learn two pretty wild plot developments in quick succession.

Firstly, Cooper is a serial killer called the Butcher, and he casually has a young man trapped in the basement of one of his safe houses, presumably to be dealt with at a later time. Secondly, we get intel from the merch guy (Jonathan Langdon) of all people that the entire concert is actually just a sting operation for the FBI to capture the Butcher. This naturally ruins the concert for Cooper, because not only does he not get to watch Lady Raven, he has to try to figure out a way to get out of the stadium without getting nabbed by the police — or clueing his daughter in on his extracurricular activities.