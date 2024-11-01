Agatha's Kathryn Hahn Just Cracked The MCU's Glass Ceiling - With Her Butt
Let's not be too cheeky about it — Kathryn Hahn has made Marvel Cinematic Universe history, but not in the way one would expect. Thanks to the MCU's creepiest entry, "Agatha All Along," she's the first female-identified actor to expose her bare behind in the MCU. And there's no ifs, ands, or buts about that.
It somehow feels apropos that the give-no-hoots Agatha Harkness is the first MCU character to drop trou for the usually family-friendly universe. Agatha's not one to censor herself, and she's never been one to apologize. Why not be naked in a way that's both very in character for the witch and also illustrative of what she's feeling and the situation she's in?
Whose idea was it for Agatha to show her full moons? Who lauded Kathryn Hahn for going out in the buff? And who else has gone nude — if not bottomless — for the MCU before her?
Kathryn Hahn was behind the decision to expose her butt to the MCU
Who came up with Agatha Harkness' nude scene? None other than her portrayer, Kathryn Hahn. Hahn told Jennifer Hudson during an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that the idea for her character's moment of nudity was all hers.
"Well, when we see Agatha at the beginning, she's completely without her powers. And she has to bust out of this spell — or is helped out of this spell — by some mysterious characters. And I think when she first realizes it was described [in the script] as 'She puts on a robe and goes outside.' " Hahn told Hudson, as reported by People Magazine. "And I was like, 'I wonder if she would put on a robe ... because she is in a feral state.' Like, I think that she was just feral [...] she wouldn't even be thinking about [it.]" Ergo, she suggested Agatha walk out nude while she gets her bearings. The bare-all performance is getting some plaudits from surprising places.
Hahn didn't get a bum rap for baring her butt - she won a cheeky award
As Jennifer Hudson pointed out to Kathryn Hahn, she's the first woman to go naked in the MCU. "I didn't know it at the time. But also to know that it's behind Thor is pretty great. Thor, me — just our butts encased in gold," Hahn cracked, harkening back to Chris Hemsworth's nudity in "Thor: Love & Thunder." Hudson responded by bringing out a trophy to commemorate the moment. Hudson presented Hahn with a purple plaque that reads, "First Woman to Show Her Butt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."
Hahn got a big kick out of the gesture. "It's like I walked on the moon! This is the best! I can quit now." With her place in the hit franchise's world forever enshrined, Hahn joins a select number of Marvel actors who have bared a bit of flesh for the MCU.
These top Marvel characters also broke out their bottoms in the MCU
Of course, there have been other MCU characters who have either appeared nude or done partial nude scenes in their movies. As Kathryn Hahn pointed out, in "Thor: Love and Thunder" you can sneak a peek at Chris Hemsworth's cheeks. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gotten away with nudity a few more times in other films of theirs.
Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) appears nude in "Thor: The Dark World," though he's only seen from the waist up. Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) appears topless with her breasts obscured in a trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy," but the scene was deleted from the film. You can see the Hulk pantsless in "Thor: Ragnarok," though, naturally, he's purely a CGI creation. And Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Sersi (Gemma Chan) make love in the desert during "Eternals," a sequence that some declared one of the most cringe-worthy love scenes in a superhero movie.
While the universe is mainly known for its family friendly ways, it's not afraid to make the rounds by getting a little daring. Only time will tell which actors strip off for the franchise next, but no one can deny Hahn her glory.