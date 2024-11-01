Agatha's Kathryn Hahn Just Cracked The MCU's Glass Ceiling - With Her Butt

Let's not be too cheeky about it — Kathryn Hahn has made Marvel Cinematic Universe history, but not in the way one would expect. Thanks to the MCU's creepiest entry, "Agatha All Along," she's the first female-identified actor to expose her bare behind in the MCU. And there's no ifs, ands, or buts about that.

It somehow feels apropos that the give-no-hoots Agatha Harkness is the first MCU character to drop trou for the usually family-friendly universe. Agatha's not one to censor herself, and she's never been one to apologize. Why not be naked in a way that's both very in character for the witch and also illustrative of what she's feeling and the situation she's in?

Whose idea was it for Agatha to show her full moons? Who lauded Kathryn Hahn for going out in the buff? And who else has gone nude — if not bottomless — for the MCU before her?