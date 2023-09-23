Flanagan's The Fall Of The House Of Usher Is His Best Series Yet - According To Critics

Mike Flanagan's latest project for Netflix might be his very best so far, according to critics weighing in on Rotten Tomatoes.

After adapting horror classics like "The Haunting of Hill House" and "The Turn of the Screw" (the latter of which became "The Haunting of Bly House" for the streamer), Flanagan has turned his attention to Edgar Allan Poe, and "The Fall of the House of Usher" hits Netflix in mid-October ... just in time for spooky season. With his regular players like Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, and T'Nia Miller returning, this adaptation takes Poe's story into a modern era by basing the fictional Usher family on the very real Sackler clan, which was exposed for exploiting opioid use for their own gain and starting a health crisis in the united states.

The series is sitting pretty with a "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and critics like Keith Phipps at TVGuide are loving it: "Even if it takes on a slasher-like predictability by pushing characters toward inventive kills, one by one, 'Usher' also grows darker and more somber as it progresses and reckons with the real-world offenses mirrored in the Usher story." Liz Shannon Miller at Consequence agreed, writing, "While Mike Flanagan's now-annual run of limited series have received their fair share of acclaim, 'What would Edgar Allen Poe have thought of the Sackler family?' proves to be a meaty pitch, elevated by a cast that has never been better."