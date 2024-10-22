NCIS: Origins Just Revealed Two Gibbs Rules You Never Heard - And They're Big
Throughout the history of "NCIS," Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon, Austin Stowell) has followed a strict set of rules, edicts that also inform the wisdom he imparts on his colleagues. From never letting suspects be near each other to prohibiting dating between co-workers, they've served the agent and his teammates well. That said, while Gibbs' top 10 rules and a select few others are well known, some remain a mystery. Fortunately, "NCIS: Origins" has arrived to fill in some of the blanks regarding his code of conduct.
"NCIS: Origins" Episode 3, "Bend, Don't Break," opens with the younger Gibbs looking at scraps of paper that contain his rules. Some of them are familiar, including number eight, which states, "Never take anything for granted." However, rules 21 and 29 are new to the canon, but they still fit Gibbs' noble character to a tee. The former reads, "No one is ever above or below the law," an edict that's clearly helped him become a good agent. The latter, meanwhile, says, "Learn to obey before you command," which explains how he will become a top-notch leader down the line.
This episode is a further reminder that Gibbs is a good man with strong values. However, this period of his life is a challenging one, following the deaths of his wife and daughter. Because of this, "Bend, Don't Break" depicts a man grappling with his own moral code.
NCIS: Origins reminds us why Gibbs has rules
"NCIS: Origins" shows Leroy Jethro Gibbs at the height of his grief after losing his wife and daughter. Episode 3 sees him throw his rulebook in the trash, as he feels like taking a looser approach to his code of conduct is the only way to survive without them. However, the elderly Gibbs' narration reminds viewers why he created his guidelines in the first place.
The reason why Gibbs has so many rules on "NCIS" is so that he remains connected to his wife. She also lived by a set of guidelines and encouraged him to do the same, something he agreed to do because he believed in her. "NCIS" Season 6 is the first time Gibbs explains this reasoning, but he reaffirms it in "Bend, Don't Break," despite being tested throughout the episode.
This isn't the only callback to the main series, either. The aforementioned rulebook appears to be the same one we see on "NCIS" Season 7, Episode 24," "Rule Fifty-One." This franchise has been known to contain plot holes and inconsistencies on several occasions, but moments like this undoubtedly please fans who appreciate it when a series pays attention to detail.