NCIS: Origins Just Revealed Two Gibbs Rules You Never Heard - And They're Big

Throughout the history of "NCIS," Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon, Austin Stowell) has followed a strict set of rules, edicts that also inform the wisdom he imparts on his colleagues. From never letting suspects be near each other to prohibiting dating between co-workers, they've served the agent and his teammates well. That said, while Gibbs' top 10 rules and a select few others are well known, some remain a mystery. Fortunately, "NCIS: Origins" has arrived to fill in some of the blanks regarding his code of conduct.

"NCIS: Origins" Episode 3, "Bend, Don't Break," opens with the younger Gibbs looking at scraps of paper that contain his rules. Some of them are familiar, including number eight, which states, "Never take anything for granted." However, rules 21 and 29 are new to the canon, but they still fit Gibbs' noble character to a tee. The former reads, "No one is ever above or below the law," an edict that's clearly helped him become a good agent. The latter, meanwhile, says, "Learn to obey before you command," which explains how he will become a top-notch leader down the line.

This episode is a further reminder that Gibbs is a good man with strong values. However, this period of his life is a challenging one, following the deaths of his wife and daughter. Because of this, "Bend, Don't Break" depicts a man grappling with his own moral code.