The Devastating Death Of Friends Star James Michael Tyler

James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther in NBC's seminal sitcom "Friends," has died, TMZ reported on October 24, 2021.

A representative for Tyler confirmed to TMZ that the actor "passed away peacefully Sunday morning at his home in L.A." Tyler was 59 years old.

According to TMZ, his family said in a statement, "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series 'Friends,' but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband ... Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life."

In June 2021, Tyler appeared on "Today" and announced that he had been diagnosed with "advanced prostate cancer" that had "spread to [his] bones." His diagnosis came nearly three years prior, and at the time he publicly spoke about his diagnosis, Tyler noted that his cancer had progressed to stage 4, what he described as "late stage." Tragically, Tyler also expressed his feeling at the time that his cancer would "probably get" him.

"I was 56 years old at the time, and they screen for PSA, which is prostate-specific antigen. That came back at an extraordinarily high number," Tyler explained, noting that the diagnosis occurred after a routine annual checkup. "I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there. Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and said, 'Hey, I need you to come in tomorrow because I suspect that you may have quite a serious problem with your prostate.'"

He revealed that he had undergone hormone therapy and was, at the time, receiving chemotherapy to treat his cancer. Tyler also urged everyone to be diligent with checkups and screenings.