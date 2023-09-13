Anita Barone's Friends Role Lasted Just One Episode - Here's What She Did Next

Sitcom history teems with guest stars who are able to leave their mark on a whole series with a single one-off appearance. But the case of Anita Barone on "Friends" is a very peculiar one amid that pantheon.

In the early days of "Friends," when the iconic NBC series still followed a more defined plot about a group of old acquaintances reconnecting and re-entering each other's lives after years, Ross Geller's (David Schwimmer) character arc also had a very clear narrative slant. The arc in question involved Ross overcoming his recent divorce from Carol Willick, who left him at the very start of the show after realizing she was a lesbian — leading to a fraught situation when it was revealed that Carol was pregnant with Ross's child. That storyline, like many things on "Friends," has aged somewhat questionably, but Carol's importance to the show was paramount among recurring characters; she ultimately became integral to the DNA of the show and Ross's story in it. And, in her first onscreen appearance on the second-ever "Friends" episode, "The One with the Sonogram at the End," Carol was played by Anita Barone.

In every one of the 15 other appearances that Carol Willick made on "Friends," however, she was played by Jane Sibbett, who replaced Anita Barone from episode 9, "The One Where Underdog Gets Away," onward. In the end, Barone's "Friends" tenure was limited to that single early episode — but she stayed booked and busy in the following years.